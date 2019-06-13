Alvin Kamara hasn't thrown a pass since 2015 during his sophomore season at the University of Tennessee.

He completed it for 24 yards against Florida.

And while Sean Payton hasn't added a Kamara pass to the Saints' playbook — well, at least not yet anyway — his teammates have little doubt the third-year running back would excel at that too, just like he's done with everything else in his first two seasons in New Orleans.

"He's definitely a guy that could probably get out there and do it," said quarterback Drew Brees. "That's the scary thing. He's such a phenomenal athlete."

Kamara got a chance to at least look the part of a quarterback on Thursday when he and Teddy Bridgewater switched jerseys for the first part of practice.

Kamara wore Bridgewater's red No. 5 jersey while Bridgewater donned No. 41.

A few fans watching practice fell for the switcheroo, yelling out to Bridgewater and calling him Kamara.

"So I waved back at them," Bridgewater said.

But the jersey swap was just for fun, something the two decided to do to spice up the final day of minicamp.

"As soon as they did it, I started looking at them a little differently like there's a couple quarterback runs we could use," coach Sean Payton said. (Alvin) can wear a number of jerseys. He can do a number of things."

It's that ability to do so many things that helps drive Kamara.

“That’s where the anxiety comes from with me,” Kamara said. “It’s not like a bad anxiety, but it’s a good anxiety. Like, I’m so anxious to see, ‘What else?’ Where else could I line up? What else could I do? How else could I be successful? That’s the best part of this profession for me."

Kamara enters his third season looking to continue what he started. Two seasons ago, he proved to be the steal of the draft, earning Rookie of the Year honors after the Saints drafted him in the third round. He followed that up with an equally impressive second season where he rushed for 803 yards to go with his 709 receiving yards. He's already scored 31 touchdowns in a Saints uniform.

"It's amazing to see some of things he does," Bridgewater said. "To do the things we ask of him, he does it such a high level. He's a guy who rarely, maybe never, makes mistakes. He's a true pro, and I have nothing but great things to say about him."

Brees, like Bridgewater, has been just as impressed with Kamara.

"When he's out here, it's that great mix of he knows when to work, but he's going to have fun doing it," Brees said. "There's just a level of awareness with him that I think that’s unique. He picks up on things very quickly. I think that's unique. So then combine that with exceptional athletic skills, you get the player that he is.”

Kamara is looking for bigger and better things in Year 3. It'll be his first NFL season without backfield mate and good friend Mark Ingram, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason.

Latavius Murray, who the Saints signed from the Minnesota Vikings, will be counted on to carry some of the load now that Ingram is gone. Kamara said he isn't concerned about how the coaching staff divvies up the carries or how Murray fills Ingram's shoes.

"It's not about that," Kamara said. "It's about him being the best Latavius he can be. At the end of the game, if the score that we've got is higher than the score they got, I'm good."

Despite all the success of his first two seasons, Kamara continues to try to get better. He hasn't slacked up during the offseason and had yet another of his workouts go viral on social media.

"It’s just about taking the next step and getting better," Kamara said. "Much more success on the way hopefully."

And maybe someday this season, he'll get to throw another pass for the first time since 2015.

The guy he switched jerseys with Thursday thinks he'd be good at it.

So who'd be better? Bridgewater as a running back or Kamara as a quarterback?

"Oh man, he would be a better quarterback," Bridgewater said. "I'm not much of a runner. But if you said receivers, I'd be a better receiver. But he'd be a better quarterback."

