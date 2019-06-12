No, Terron Armstead hasn't lost his starting spot at left tackle.

But for the second day of minicamp, the Saints have given Marshall Newhouse most of the reps at left tackle with the first team offense.

"We really want to see what he can do, especially in the 2-minute situation," said Saints offensive line coach Dan Roushar. "We want him to find out what these pass rushes are like, look at his set angles and see if we can improve him fundamentally. He's a smart player. He's a veteran player and he's played some football at a pretty high level so we're anxious to see him continue to develop. So far he's had a pretty good OTA and minicamp."

Roushar already knows what Armstead, considered one of the best left tackles in the NFL, can do.

Newhouse was joined up front by left guard Andrus Peat, center Erik McCoy, right guard Nick Easton and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Newhouse, who has been in the NFL since 2010, is now with his seventh team. His career began with the Green Bay Packers and has since included stops with the Bengals, Giants, Raiders, Bills and Panthers. Newhouse said the transition to playing with a new offensive line has been a smooth one.

"Everything feels like normal and luckily I'm familiar with this kind of offense," Newhouse said. "I'm familiar with having a veteran QB like Drew Brees and that helps. Then having a guy like Peat next to you, you just go in and do your job and things work out."

Newhouse is just as pleased with the rest of the team as well.

"The team is loaded," he said. "Not just loaded with talent, but loaded with leadership. We have the right kind of guys you want in the locker room at every position group. A good mix of older vets and younger guys. There is energy all the time and a lot of excitement around here. I'm glad to be here."

+3 Saints newly signed CB Kayvon Webster striving on, off field despite injuries past few years Kayvon Webster could have — and probably should have — been discouraged after all he had to go through the past three seasons.