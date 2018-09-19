Jay Bromley spent the first two weeks of the NFL season in an unfamiliar place.
On his couch.
Bromley, a veteran of four seasons with the Giants, was cut by the Saints at the end of training camp, and he spent the first weeks of the season unsigned.
"It sucks," Bromley said. "I realized that I haven't been in that position in a while, sitting down watching Sunday football, unless I had a game on Monday, so it was different doing that."
Bromley had been told he might have a chance to return to New Orleans, but he wasn't sure.
"Not really," Bromley said. "Sean (Payton) said there was a chance if they needed a nose tackle or whatever, so I knew that, but this was my first time in this aspect of the business, so I didn't know when or what or where."
When or where happened on Tuesday. Needing help at nose tackle with Tyeler Davison out and backup Taylor Stallworth as the only player, the Saints signed Bromley to provide veteran depth in the middle.
He's ready for the opportunity.
"I'm going to take it one day at a time, continue to work on my technique, work on getting better," Bromley said. "And make plays."