The NFL's new kickoff rules have sparked a rash of big returns around the league through the first two weeks.

And some teams have been better equipped than others to take advantage.

New Orleans has been one of those teams from the get-go. After finishing second in the NFL in kickoff return average during the preseason, the Saints are seventh in the NFL through the first two games of the regular season.

While the returners have changed — backup quarterback Taysom Hill made an impressive debut by taking a kick seven yards deep into the end zone against Cleveland and returning it out to the 40-yard line on Sunday — the New Orleans blockers have consistently given the man holding the ball plenty of room to run.

"I think half of it is you get into these man-to-man situations, and if your players believe and have confidence in a scheme and each guy focuses on their individual job, then you give yourself a chance to have success," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "To Mike (Westhoff) and his staff and the units, I think there's a strong belief that each time we're back to receive a kick. ... we look at it as an offensive play, and I think there's a confidence element that's emerged there."

Hill, whose athletic gifts and ability in the open field are well-established, might be the final piece in a return unit that has given itself several chances to break the big one.

"I think it's just everybody buying in," Saints special-teams ace Chris Banjo said. "With the new rules, some people may be receptive to it, player-wise, some people might not be, but I feel like we have a group that's buying in."