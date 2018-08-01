A deep group at wide receiver got even more crowded when the New Orleans Saints brought in veterans Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate to replace undrafted free agents Josh Smith and Eldridge Massington, both waived with an injury designation.
But it would be a stretch, at least at this point, to expect either player to have a chance to unseat somebody in the team's projected top four at the position: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., Tre'Quan Smith and Cameron Meredith.
Floyd and Tate are likely competing for a specialized role, the same situation experienced receivers like Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis and Austin Carr face on a team loaded with pass-catchers. For the moment, bringing in Floyd and Tate was partially a numbers move.
"It's a hard position group to be in camp with a lot of guys not practicing," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "It's just the way it is."
Tate might have the easier path to the 53-man roster. Primarily a return man in his nine-year career — he has just 71 catches in his career, but he's returned 200 punts and 247 kicks — Tate offers something the Saints have been trying to find.
Payton and special teams coach Mike Westhoff have both stressed that New Orleans is hunting for a return man in a wide-open competition that will likely go down to the final cuts.
"We're familiar with the player, just from his experience," Payton said. "We'll have a chance to take a look at him, both in the punt and kick return game and also at receiver."
Floyd, the bigger name of the two, is trying to get his career back on track. A big-play weapon for the Arizona Cardinals for five years, Floyd offers obvious physical skills at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.
"He's someone that's big, and we've got a good vision for what his strengths are," Payton said. "We'll have a chance to see."
Floyd's time in Arizona came to an abrupt end in December of 2016 after he was arrested on two counts of driving under the influence — he was subsequently convicted on a charge of extreme DUI in February of 2017 and sentenced to 24 days of jail and 96 days of house arrest.
The veteran tried to make a comeback with Minnesota last season, but he caught just 10 passes for the Vikings.
"Any player we're bringing in, we've got a character grade on, we've got a makeup grade on," Payton said. "We'll talk about all of those things, good and bad. Obviously, when we bring players in, they understand the expectations."