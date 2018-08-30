A welcome sight greeted fans in the Superdome when the starting defense took the field for the Saints on Thursday night.
Alex Okafor, who suffered a bone bruise in his knee and a sprained ankle in practice two weeks ago, was lined up at right defensive end for his first action of the preseason.
Okafor's return to the lineup is an obvious signal that the veteran is ready for the start of the regular season.
Nine months after Okafor suffered a torn Achilles tendon that ended an impressive debut in New Orleans, the veteran projects as the likely starter on the right side opposite Cameron Jordan.
Okafor was able to return from the torn Achilles tendon in eight months and looked explosive at the start of training camp before suffering the injuries to his knee and ankle, but he was able to come back to practice during the week of joint practices against the Chargers.