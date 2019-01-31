Roger Goodell didn't have much to say about the Saints' controversial loss to the Rams, but there was an issue with what some heard him utter Wednesday: It wasn't true.

Zach Strief, the longtime Saints offensive lineman and current radio broadcaster, called the NFL commissioner out as a liar after comments he made that seemed to indicate he'd talked to players and can "understand the frustration" after the game.

“The man literally stands up on a podium and just lies. It’s mind blowing," Strief said alongside Deuce McCallister in a spot on WWL Radio. "He is the commissioner of the biggest sports league in the country, and it is totally cool with all the people who employ him. All 32 owners. That he stands up on a podium and lies to everybody. They have no problem with it. How is that possible?”

The NFL clarified Thursday -- according to a report from ESPN's Mike Triplett -- that the comment was misinterpreted, and he was simply listing frustrated groups. They acknowledged Goodell had not spoken to players.

The remarks came during his annual State of the NFL address. As he stood at the podium in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl 53, he said he had spoken to "coach [Sean] Payton." He continued to talk about "the team" and "the players," adding that there was no consideration given to any change for the outcome of the game.

The official transcript from the NFL reads: "I’ve talked to Coach Payton. The team, the players, we understand the frustration they feel right now."

Strief said he reached out to Saints quarterback Drew Brees and tight end Ben Watson, who had asked Goodell to address the play.

According to Strief, Watson's answer was: "Ha, that’s funny. No"

Outspoken Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took to Twitter to address the apparent claim as well: 'He ain't talk to us."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Was Sean Payton wearing a Roger Goodell clown shirt? It certainly appears that way Sean Payton didn't make any inflammatory remarks while speaking to reporters for the first time since the Saints' loss in the NFC Championship…

Goodell's comments broke the NFL's silence about 10 days after a blown call late in the NFC Championship cost the Saints a chance to run out the clock and kick a field goal to secure a spot in the Super Bowl. The Rams eventually tied the score at the end of regulation and won 26-23 in overtime.

Payton said immediately after the game NFL officials had conceded the call was blown and that he had spoken with Goodell and other NFL representatives in the days following the game.

The furor surrounding the result led for calls to boycott the game, a petition to overturn the result and multiple lawsuits.