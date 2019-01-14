NO.saintseaglesdiv.011419.6150.JPG

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs the ball after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the divisional round of the NFC playoff game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The Saints won 20-14.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Here are a few things that stood out about how the Saints approached the Eagles during Sunday's win:

- Drew Brees came off the field for a snap. Taysom Hill played quarterback during the play.

- Kurt Coleman didn't play on defense.

- Hill was back in the mix at 25 percent of the snaps.

- Keith Kirkwood played more snaps than Ted Ginn.

- Garrett Griffin was called up and played 19 percent of snaps.

- David Oneymata saw a huge uptick after Sheldon Rankins' injury.

- Cam Jordan doesn't get tired.

- Tyeler Davison held a big edge at NT.

- Ken Crawley logged one snap on defense.

Follow Nick Underhill on Twitter, @nick_underhill.

