Here are a few things that stood out about how the Saints approached the Eagles during Sunday's win:
- Drew Brees came off the field for a snap. Taysom Hill played quarterback during the play.
- Kurt Coleman didn't play on defense.
- Hill was back in the mix at 25 percent of the snaps.
- Keith Kirkwood played more snaps than Ted Ginn.
- Garrett Griffin was called up and played 19 percent of snaps.
- David Oneymata saw a huge uptick after Sheldon Rankins' injury.
- Cam Jordan doesn't get tired.
- Tyeler Davison held a big edge at NT.
- Ken Crawley logged one snap on defense.
Snaps vs. Eagles pic.twitter.com/wR3jFvHd54— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 14, 2019