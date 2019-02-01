New Orleans is moving on from its special teams staff.
The team is parting ways with special teams coordinator Bradford Banta and assistant Kevin O'Dea, a source confirmed. Mike Westhoff also will not return. Former Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to join the Saints to run their special teams.
The NFL Network first reported this news.
New Orleans seemingly performed well on special teams throughout the season, ranking well in many special teams categories. Westhoff was also credited with noticing a tell within the Philadelphia defense that allowed New Orleans to run a fake punt against the Eagles during the playoffs.
Rizzi joined the Dolphins as special teams coordinator in 2010 and also assumed the role of assistant head coach in 2017. He interviewed to be Miami's head coach this offseason before the team hired Brian Flores.
In Rick Gosselin's special teams rankings, which are widely respected around the league, New Orleans finished second overall and Miami was fourth. The rankings are created by assigning points to various categories on special teams and then averaging them out.
Banta, a Baton Rouge native, joined the Saints in 2017. In November of that season, Westhoff, who had been out of football, joined the staff. Banta maintained his title of special teams coordinator.