The biggest hit of Saints' training camp so far was laid by a guy competing to be the backup quarterback.

Granted, New Orleans is not in pads yet, so there's not supposed to be much hitting at all, but Taysom Hill obliterated Arthur Maulet on a kickoff coverage on Friday, a highlight-reel hit that served as a reminder of Hill's athleticism.

"We had a little collision there," Hill said. "It wasn't on purpose."

Hill finds himself in a unique position this training camp. While the second-year quarterback competes with Tom Savage for the backup job behind Drew Brees, he's also playing on all special teams units, the spot he first shone last season while serving on the roster as the No. 3 quarterback.

Balancing the risk of injury with Hill's skill set is a situation that rarely happens in the NFL.

"I definitely want to be a QB for a long time, I want a long career in the NFL," Hill said. "In the NFL, there's only 53 spots, and you look at the QB position, there's only one guy that plays, so the other guy, it's kind of a dead position on game day. We've had conversations about it, and we're doing what we can to make sure I don't get injured, but I think in this league, you've got to take risks."

If Hill wins the No. 2 job, the Saints will have to decide whether or not to keep using him in the kicking game.

"We'll have to have conversations with the coaching staff and figure out what the risk and reward of that is," Hill said. "I'd be willing to do what they want me to do."