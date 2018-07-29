One of the fiercest position battles in training camp is at linebacker, where the Saints have a deep group of experienced players, almost all of whom have lined up in the middle at some point in their careers.
New Orleans plans to use training camp to figure out how all the playing time will be divided.
Early in camp, free-agent signee Demario Davis has played the weak side, or Will, almost exclusively, along with second-year linebacker Alex Anzalone. A.J. Klein is lining up on the strong side and in the middle, as he did a year ago, while Manti Te'o has played the middle and Craig Robertson has shifted between both spots.
"Obviously, the coaches have us moving around a little bit," Klein said. "We've got a versatile group. I'm pretty sure we'll fall into the same kind of roles as last year, with me at Sam and Mike."
That could mean that Davis will slot into the lineup on the weak side after playing the middle in New York and Cleveland.
If that's how it shakes out, Davis will feel just fine.
"When I first came into the league, I played Will," Davis said. "Linebacker's linebacker. See ball, get ball."
For Davis, the biggest difference between the two positions is mental.
"In my mind, I think about it in basketball terms: the Mike is like the point guard, you've got to kind of set everybody up," Davis said. "Playing Will is like the wing man, you've just go to be ready to do your job, do your part, play your role. It's a little bit less on your plate."