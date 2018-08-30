Only a few of the stars put on a helmet and stepped off the sideline for the Saints in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Rams.

No matter.

The depth New Orleans has built into its roster the past couple of seasons was on full display. Behind a brilliant performance by linebacker Nate Stupar and a solid showing from Taysom Hill, the Saints shut out Los Angeles 28-0 in the preseason finale.

New Orleans (3-1) finished with its first preseason record above .500 since picking up an identical 3-1 record in 2014.

Neither the Saints nor the Rams played most of their starters, save for a few players who'd missed time early in the preseason and needed more work to get ready for the regular season next week.

With Taysom Hill under center — Tom Savage did not play after the Saints' decision to trade for Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday — the New Orleans offense spent most of the first half confirming the promise the Saints saw in several skill players who've already made an impact in the preseason.

A pair of young running backs, Jonathan Williams and Boston Scott, built on performances that had already established themselves as the front-runners to get playing time while Mark Ingram serves a four-game suspension at the beginning of the season, and they did nothing to hurt those impressions against Los Angeles.

Offered carries early and often, Williams rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, and Scott added 68 more yards and a touchdown on 10 carries of his own.

Hill, who likely will stick with the Saints as a special-teams ace and developmental quarterback, put together his second consecutive solid performance after his disastrous start against Arizona two weeks ago. Working through the entire first half, Hill finished 10 of 17 for 159 yards and a touchdown.

And he gave the Saints a chance to get a good look at the talents of the two wide receivers they acquired in the offseason.

Free-agent acquisition Cameron Meredith, who had struggled at times as he returned from the torn ACL he suffered last season with the Chicago Bears, had been looking for a breakout performance to cement his return.

Meredith got his moment early in the first quarter on Thursday, when he put a double move on former Tulane cornerback Taurean Nixon and ran away with a 56-yard pass from Hill to set up the Saints' first touchdown. Meredith broke free again in the second quarter, getting wide-open for a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hill before the half.

Third-round rookie Tre'Quan Smith also got in on the act, hauling in four passes for 42 yards.

New Orleans was equally impressive on defense against the Rams backups, led by Stupar, who turned in a tour de force performance as he made his final impression in the fight for a roster spot.

A key special teamer, Stupar was as dominant as a veteran linebacker should be against backups, polishing his résumé as a player who can help on defense in a pinch.

Stupar racked up seven tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, an interception and a pass defended. Flying all over the field in an extended workload, Stupar's only miscue came when he fumbled his interception back to the Rams after picking off Rams quarterback Luis Perez.

New Orleans also got an early interception from second-year linebacker Alex Anzalone, who made a leaping grab on the sideline to end the first Los Angeles drive, the only Rams series of the night that ever threatened the end zone.

From then on out, the Saints dominated. Los Angeles finished the game with a paltry 151 yards of total offense, gave up four sacks and allowed a lot of Saints to make a good final impression in the last game before New Orleans has to whittle its roster down to 53 players on Saturday.