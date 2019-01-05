Drew Brees was named to the list of 10 Best Mannered People once again this week by the National League of Junior Cotillions.
That distinction means Brees probably will never say what he really wants to say about being on that other list he just can't seem to get off of: best NFL player to never win a Most Valuable Player Award.
But it appears Brees will stay on that list, right alongside guys like Jerry Rice and Eric Dickerson.
Based on the voting for the All-Pro Team that was released on Friday, it seems Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be named the league's Most Valuable Player.
Mahomes received 45 of the 50 first-team votes at quarterback on the All-Pro team. Those same voters are the ones who choose the MVP.
Assuming those voters vote the same way, it would mean another year in Brees' brilliant 18-year career that he won't get to add to his resume a bullet point that says "MVP."
Brees said two weeks ago that it's an award he isn't concerned about.
"It's really never something that's been on my radar," Brees said. "Maybe a little more this year than it has in the past, but again my goals are set on our team and what we can accomplish as a team. The individual stuff, while that is an honor, I do not take it for granted and I am extremely humbled by it and I do not feel like defines me."
And not having an MVP trophy shouldn't define Brees.
Much like Rice and Dickerson, Brees will, or at least should, remain in the "greatest player to ever play his position" conversation, even without that particular piece of hardware in his trophy case.
And it's hard to argue Mahomes video game-like numbers this season anyway.
The Chiefs' 23-year old quarterback became just the second player in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. Peyton Manning is the other.
"He's had an incredible year, his team’s had an incredible year," Brees said.
Brees, who sat out the final game of the regular season, threw for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns.
But he says he isn't concerned about the individual numbers. If he was, he probably would have begged Sean Payton to let him play a series or two in the regular season finale to keep his streak of consecutive 4,000 yard seasons going. He ended up just 8 yards shy of extending that streak to 13.
"What I feel like it will define me and our team is what we can accomplish as a team this year once the playoffs get here,” Brees said.
So Brees, who gets to enjoy the Saints' first round bye this week, is thinking more about Super Bowl Ring No. 2 than MVP trophy No. 1.
The Saints, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, begin their Super Bowl chase on Jan. 13 when they host either the Philadelphia Eagles (if they beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday) or the winner of Saturday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.
Brees is hoping history repeats itself.
The last time the Saints went 13-3 and were a No. 1 seed, they went on to win the Super Bowl. The Saints lost to the same three teams (Tampa Bay, Dallas and Carolina) in the regular season that season that they did this year. That was nine years ago when Brees went on to lead the Saints to a Super Bowl victory over that season's MVP and the AFC's top seed (Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts).
Brees set an NFL record for completion percentage that year, completing 70.6 percent of his passes to break the mark of Bengals' quarterback Ken Anderson's that had stood for 27 years. Brees has broken his own record three times since then, including this season where he set the bar even higher by completing 74.4 percent of his passes.
The regular season (and the voting for MVP) is over now. The winner will be announced on Feb.2 in downtown Atlanta, the day before the Super Bowl.
Brees will likely finish second.
He probably won't mind.
Not if his team finishes first in Atlanta the next day.