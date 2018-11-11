no.saintsbengals367.111218
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scrambles in the open field against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson (40)during the first half Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

The Saints started the second half of their season right where they left off, steamrolling the Bengals 51-14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Saints (8-1), in their most dominant performance of the season, extended their NFL- best winning streak to eight games and haven't lost since the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They improved to 5-0 on the road this season, controlling this one from start to finish.

Drew Brees threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Saints  scored on their first nine possessions and racked up 509 yards of offense. 

The Bengals fell to 5-4.

