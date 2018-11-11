The Saints started the second half of their season right where they left off, steamrolling the Bengals 51-14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Saints (8-1), in their most dominant performance of the season, extended their NFL- best winning streak to eight games and haven't lost since the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They improved to 5-0 on the road this season, controlling this one from start to finish.

Drew Brees threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Saints scored on their first nine possessions and racked up 509 yards of offense.

The Bengals fell to 5-4.

