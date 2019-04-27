Another day, another trade up for the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Saints moved up to the beginning of the fourth round in a trade with the New York Jets to draft versatile Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Saturday

In the second round on Friday, New Orleans traded up in the second round to take Texas A&M offensive lineman Erik McCoy.

What should you know about Gardner-Johnson? Here are a few interesting details about the newest face in the Saints' defensive secondary.

He's a slot-corner specialist

According to an analysis done by Pro Football Focus, Gardner-Johnson had the draft class' highest grade when it came to defending wide receivers in the slot last season.

New @Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had the draft class' highest grade from the slot among SEC defenders and allowed a paltry 45.4 passer rating on throws into his coverage. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/txDJyOxa5F — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 27, 2019

A knack for finding the end zone -- even on defense

Gardner-Johnson intercepted nine passes in three seasons for Florida. And three of those nine picks he returned for touchdowns.

Against Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl last season he had a pair of interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

A good value in the fourth round

Much like A&M's McCoy, analysts view Gardner-Johnson as a high-value pick for New Orleans.

For a team that's only had two picks, in Rounds 2 and now here in Round 4, the Saints are making the most of them. Erik McCoy at 48 overall and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at 105 are steals. #NFLDraft — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 27, 2019

Tidbits on Gardner-Johnson: Rated as @dpbrugler's 4th best safety and second-round talent. His summary: Needs to dial back his aggressive nature to be a more consistent finisher, but he's a play-disruptor w: the way he reads, flies around the field, projecting as an ideal nickel — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) April 27, 2019

#Saints landed Erik McCoy (IOL) an Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (DB-Nickel) without a 1st or 3rd round pick. It's been a good draft so far. This is how good teams stay good. — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) April 27, 2019

Newest Saints pick.

S. Chauncey Gardner Johnson Florida...

Super Value pick..

My 37th overall ranked player..

Saints got him at 105.... pic.twitter.com/rMFzNCIHzX — Michael Detillier (@MikeDetillier) April 27, 2019

A durable player

Gardner-Johnson played 37 games with the Gators in three seasons.

In his final season (his junior year) this past year, he started 12 games and played in all 13 games. In the 2017 season he played and started all 11 games. And in 2016 he played in all 13 games.

A name change to honor his stepfather

In December 2017, Gardner-Johnson announced that he was changing his last name from Gardner to Gardner-Johnson.

"It was just, you know, a step forward in my life," he told CBS 4 in Gainesville at the time. "My stepdad, who I call my real dad because he's been there, it's just motivating me. Go out there, play strong, play fast, you know for him and everyone else in the family."