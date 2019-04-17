New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, left, celebrates his touchdown with Michael Thomas during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ORG XMIT: NYOTK
The NFL, which released the schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night, surely didn't do the Saints any favors this time around, handing them a brutal slate right out the gate.
How tough is it?
Well, put it this way.
The Saints play six teams that made the playoffs last season.
They play four of those playoff teams in the month of September, including long back-to-back trips out west to play the Los Angeles Rams one week and the Seattle Seahawks the next.
Those two games are sandwiched between the Monday night season opener against the Houston Texans and an end-of-the-month Sunday night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ouch!
Not that the Saints really needed the NFL to make the beginning of the schedule tough. The Saints have typically found a way to make it tough anyway, regardless of the opponent.
The Saints haven't won a season opener since 2013, when they beat the rival Atlanta Falcons. They even found a way to lose their opener last season to a Tampa Bay team playing with backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The Saints rebounded from that loss and finished 3-1 in September on their way to a 10-game winning streak. It was the team's first winning record in September in five seasons.
If the Saints can trudge their way through this September with a winning record again, it could set up for a special season.
Texans in 2018: (11-5), lost to Colts in wildcard round
The storyline: These two teams are familiar foes in the preseason, having played each other eight of the past 11 years. But the Saints have played the Texans just four times in the regular season, the fewest times they've played any opponent. The home team has won each of the regular season games and the Saints will try to keep that going by keeping QB DeShaun Watson and the Texans in check.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 30, Texas 16 | The Saints showed last year they could overcome an opening home loss to an inferior team (Tampa Bay). What the Saints can’t overcome is letting J.J. Watt turn Drew Brees into a pretzel. New Orleans opens the season 1-0.
Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 45-35 in regular season; Rams won 26-23 in NFC title game
Rams in 2018: (13-3), lost to Patriots in Super Bowl
The storyline: Be prepared to see constant replays of Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman clobbering former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. The "no call" on the play was the most talked about play of not only last season, but the offseason as well. It led to a rule change on instant replay.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Rams 28, Saints 24 | Saints fans are itching for payback, but let’s be honest. Their real issue is with the NFC Championship Game refs, not the Rams. Whatever, The Mausoleum is a tough place to win. New Orleans drops to 1-1.
Seahawks in 2018: (10-6), lost to Cowboys in wildcard round
The storyline: The Saints make their first trip to the Great Northwest since the playoffs of the 2013-'14 season. The Saints were unable to climb out of 16-0 hole and saw their season come to an end in that one. Including playoff games, the Saints are 3-6 all-time in road games against the Seahawk and now face the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, who just signed a 4-year, $140 million deal to remain in Seattle.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 17, Seahawks 16 | Pressure game for both teams. Saints don’t want to fall to 1-2, Seahawks’ and QB Russell Wilson must win big to justify his new $140 million contract. A Wil Lutz field goal is the difference. New Orleans improves to 2-1 (maybe).
Cowboys in 2018: (10-6), beat Seahawks in wildcard round, lost to Rams in divisional round
The storyline: This is another one the Saints will surely have circled on their calendar. The Cowboys humbled the Saints last season, snapping the team's 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory in Dallas. The Saints' usually high-octane offense was held in check, gaining just 176 yards.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 31, Cowboys 24 | A true revenge game after the Cowboys snapped the Saints’ 10-game winning streak in 2018 with a clunky 13-10 decision. Cowpokes’ D doesn’t travel well. New Orleans improves to 3-1.
Last meeting: 2018; Bucs won 48-40; Saints won 28-14
Buccaneers in 2018: (5-11), did not make playoffs
The storyline: The Buccaneers put some doubt into Saints fans last season when they came to New Orleans and handed the home team a season-opening loss in the Dome. The Saints avenged that loss later in the season, but they still haven't forgotten that sour taste that Bucs' backup up Ryan Fitzpatrick (417 yards passing and 4 TDs) left in their mouth to start the season.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 28, Buccaneers 20 | After a tough first four weeks the Saints need to make hay with the Florida two-step (Tampa, Jacksonville). Bucs can be a thorn, but its in the Dome so … New Orleans improves to 4-1.
The storyline: Jaguars, one year removed from reaching the AFC championship game, were one of the league's most disappointing teams this past season. Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is a Jaguar now and will take over for the turnover-prone Blake Bortles.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 19, Jaguars 13 | Jaguars were a dismal 5-11 last season after a strong 2017. NFL road games can be dodgy, but on a rainy, sticky Sunday, Lutz powers New Orleans with four field goals. New Orleans improves to 5-1.
Bears in 2018: (12-4), lost to Eagles in wildcard round
The storyline: Two of the league's top defenses from a year ago (the Bears were 1 and the Saints were 2 against the run) play at Soldier Field. Much like the Saints, the Bears (led by Khalil Mack on defense and Mitchell Trubisky on offense) will head into this season as a serious Super Bowl contender.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Bears 16, Saints 13 | Saints fans were loving Da Bears last year when they smothered the Rams 15-6 to help Saints gain home-field advantage. Turnabout is fair play. New Orleans falls to 5-2.
Regular season series record: Cardinals lead 15-14
Last meeting: 2016; Saints won 48-41
Cardinals in 2018: (3-13), did not make playoffs
The storyline: The NFL's worst team last season comes to New Orleans, where it hasn't won a game since 1996. Saints have won the last four in the Dome. Will Josh Rosen be the Cardinals QB? Or will the Cardinals draft a quarterback in the first round for a second straight year and hand the offense over to Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray?
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 37, Cardinals 18 | In Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals have the NFL’s most handsome coach. His team will still be ugly. A game New Orleans simply must not lose. New Orleans improves to 6-2.
Scott Rabalais' mid-season prediction: New Orleans gets a much-needed rest in Week 9 sitting in prime position for another playoff run at 6-2. The road to the finish line, however, won't be easy. Several games on the back half of the Saint's schedule can end in some hurtful losses.
The storyline: When the Saints beat the Falcons in the Dome on Thanksgiving night last season, it gave New Orleans its first sweep over Atlanta since the 2015-'16 season. Former Saints defensive lineman Tyeler Davison, who signed with the Falcons this month, makes his return to the Big Easy after playing four seasons with the Saints.
Scott Rabalais' prediction: Saints 33, Falcons 27 | The hated Falcons again won’t fly high in 2019, but with a quarterback the caliber of Matt Ryan they will be good enough offensively to give New Orleans fits. New Orleans improves to 7-2.
Last meeting: 2018; Bucs won 48-40; Saints won 28-14
Buccaneers in 2018: (5-11), did not make playoffs
The storyline: The Saints have won five of their games played at Raymond James Stadium. The last two seasons, they also won the NFC South title there. Last year they celebrated after a win, thanks in part to Taysom Hill's blocked punt that jump started the Saints. The year before that, the Saints lost there in the regular season finale, but still locked up the division by virtue of Atlanta's win over Carolina.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 20, Bucs 18 | Another team breaking a new coach. Bruce Arians will probably be wishing he’d stayed retired by this mid-November game. A squeaker, but … New Orleans improves to 8-2.
Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 12-9, Panthers won 33-14
Panthers in 2018: (7-9), did not make playoffs
The storyline: The Saints lost to the Panthers in the Dome in what was a meaningless regular season finale. (The Saints had already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC the week before, so starters like Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara didn't even suit up). But the Saints know that winning division games at home is crucial if the team wants to win a third straight NFC South crown.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints, 25, Panthers 17 | The Panthers look like they will hover right around the .500 mark once again. Catching them on the downbeat is the key. Like this week. New Orleans improves to 9-2.
The storyline: Drew Brees accounted for five touchdowns (3 passing and 2 rushing) in his last trip to Atlanta, leading the Saints to an overtime victory. This will be the Saints third trip to Mercedes Benz Stadium and could be yet another Brees-Matt Ryan shootout.
Scott Rabalais' Pick: Falcons 35, Saints 31 | The Saints are the better team, but this is a tough assignment on three days rest after a big NFC South game. New Orleans drops to 9-3.
The storyline: These aren't the same 49ers from back in the day who gave the Saints fits when they were in the same division. These 49ers haven't had a winning record since the 2013 season, which is also the last time they made the playoffs. Quarterback Jimmy Garopplo should be running the offense after playing just three games last season due to an ACL tear in Week 3.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 32, 49ers 14 | The future may be bright for the Kyle Shanahan/Jimmy Garoppolo offensive brain trust. The future is not now. New Orleans improved to 10-3.
Colts in 2018: (10-6), beat Texans in wildcard round, lost to Chiefs in divisional round
The storyline: Colts turned things around last season, reaching the divisional round of the playoffs just one year after finishing 4-12. A big part of that was the return of QB Andrew Luck, who missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Luck makes his Dome debut. The Saints beat the Colts 62-7 the last time they came to New Orleans in 2011.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 31, Colts 17 | The Colts surged into the playoffs with a 9-1 finish last year and will be a postseason contender again. Indy won’t get there by winning in the Superdome. New Orleans improves to 11-3.
The storyline: The Saints will make their first trip to Nashville since 2011 to take on a Titans team that was in the playoff hunt up until the final game of the season. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariotta has bulked up this offseason and has a new weapon in Adam Humphries, who the Titans signed from the Buccaneers.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Saints 29, Titans 22 | This could well be one of those cold, rainy late-season games in which the Saints always struggle. But this time of year you picture blue skies. New Orleans improves to 12-3.
Last meeting: 2018; Saints won 12-9, Panthers won 33-14
Panthers in 2018: (7-9), did not make playoffs
The storyline: The Saints have won two straight at Bank of America Stadium. They needed just 12 points to win there last season. It was the fewest points the Saints had in a win in 20 years, a sign of just how much the defense has improved over the years.
Scott Rabalais' pick: Panthers 20, Saints 17 | Super intriguing game. Either Saints are playing out the string or need this one for huge playoff implications. Either way, feels like a loss. New Orleans finishes 12-4.
Starting the season on a Monday night means a short week before heading to L.A. for a game the Saints (and their fans) surely have had circled on their calendars since Jan. 20. That's the day the Saints season ended, thanks in part to the much-talked-about "no-call" in the NFC championship game.
The Saints travel to Seattle the next week, then return home to play the Cowboys in another one of those games circled on the calendar. Dallas snapped the Saints' 10-game winning streak last season, swiping some of the swag out of the normally high-powered offense in the process.
That's a Sunday night game, the second of four prime-time games on the Saints' schedule. The other two are a Thanksgiving night road trip to Atlanta and a Monday night game on Dec. 16 at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Outside of the first four games, the Colts and the Chicago Bears are the other two teams playoff teams on the schedule. The Saints travel to Chicago on Oct. 20, which is a whole lot better than having to make the trip in December. (Accuweather's way-too-early forecast for the Windy City on Oct. 20 predicts a high temperature of 61 and a low of 44. The high is 34 and the low is 21 two months later).
And they also catch one on a much friendlier back end of the schedule.
The combined record of the first eight opponents is 69-59. The combined record of the last eight opponents is 56-72. Five of the first eight opponents had a winning record last season. Just two of the last eight opponents (Colts and Titans) finished above .500.
But five of the division games are in the second half of the season, including a stretch where the Saints play four division games in an 18-day span. It's just the second time since the NFC was formed in 2002 that the Saints played four division games in a row. The other time was in 2003, when the four games were spread over five weeks. This time, those four games are spread over just 18 days.
Based on the opponents' winning percentage a season ago, the Saints' schedule is ranked the 11th-easiest in the NFL.
It won't seem like that early on, but the schedule evens itself out at the end.
The Saints finish the season on the road at Carolina. Last season, the Saints had already locked up the No. 1 seed by the time they played the season finale and were able to rest many of their starters against the Panthers. Will they be able to do that again?