The New Orleans Saints will open the 2018 NFL season at home, hosting their NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at noon.

The Saints face a Buccaneers team reeling from loss, as starting quarterback Jameis Winston is facing suspension and defensive back Brent Grimes has been ruled out with a groin injury, according to an NFL.com report.

The team will also host the induction of former owner Tom Benson into the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime.

Here's a rundown of some key storylines, plus how you can watch, listen or follow live updates from the Superdome.

THE GAME

-- Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

-- When: Noon (CST)

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Why Ryan Fitzpatrick presents different test for Saints than Jameis Winston Ryan Fitzpatrick's stint as Tampa Bay's interim starting quarterback will be a whole lot easier at the start of the season than it would be fo…

KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB -TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

LIVE UPDATES

