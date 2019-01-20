The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl, and their coach isn't about to complain about a highly criticized no-call that helped them get there.

In his post-game press conference, Sean McVay addressed the no-call on a hit from Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman well before the ball reached its target on a key third down in the fourth quarter.

“I thought it was a bang-bang type play. The one thing I respected about the refs today is they let the guys compete and they let the guys play," McVay said in his post-game press conference. "I thought [Robey-Coleman] made a nice play … I thought it was a competitive type play and certainly I’m not going to complain about the way that that was officiated."

Can't see video below? Click here.

The play was ruled an incomplete pass, forcing the Saints to kick a field goal to go ahead 23-20. The Rams drove the field and made a field goal of their own to force overtime, eventually winning on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

Saints coach Sean Payton said in his own post-game press conference that the NFL league office admitted it was a blown call: "It was simple. They blew the call," Payton said.

