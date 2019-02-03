The New Orleans defense will be able to build on its momentum without undergoing significant changes next season.
The Saints are finalizing a deal with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that will keep him in charge of the young defense. Allen’s contract expired at the end of the season, and he reportedly received interest from the Cincinnati Bengals for the same role.
NFL Network first reported this news.
Allen initially rejoined the Saints in 2015 as an assistant underneath former defensive coordinator Rob Ryan. He took over as defensive coordinator after Ryan was fired midway through the season.
Since then, Allen has been instrumental in helping turn around a defense that had ranked as among the worst in the league before his arrival. New Orleans raked 10th in points in 2017 and finished 14th in 2018. The team ranked 28th or worse from 2014-2016.
The Saints got off to a slow start on defense this season but emerged as the strength of the team by the end of the season after a deadline deal to acquire cornerback Eli Apple from the New York Giants. The defense allowed an average of 27.25 points and 387.75 yards per game during the first eight weeks of the season. During the final eight weeks, it allowed an average of 16.87 and 310.38 yards per game.
New Orleans has most of its key players on defense under contract for next season. Defensive end Alex Okafor can opt out of his contract, and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison is set to reach free agency. The biggest question for the team will be how defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins recovers from a torn Achilles.
A former head coach, Allen also interviewed for the vacancy in Miami before the Dolphins agreed to hire New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores for the job.
Despite making the playoffs each of the last two seasons, the Saints have managed to retain the key members of coaching staff and front office each of the previous two seasons. Assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, tight end coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and linebackers coach Mike Nolan and secondary coach Aaron Glenn have all had their names come up in conjunction with other jobs the last two seasons, but remain with the Saints.
The only significant changes to the staff so far this offseason after the departure of special teams coordinator Bradford Banta, special teams coach Mike Westhoff and special teams assistant Kevin O’Dea. Former Miami special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to take over the unit.