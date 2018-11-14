There was a play during the first quarter of Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals when Terron Armstead picked up a pass rusher with one arm and slammed him to the turf.

That was the kind of season the New Orleans Saints left tackle was having before going down with a pectoral injury later in the same game. After years of battling injuries and fighting and failing to get fully healthy, Armstead finally achieved it this season – or at least the closest he can get to reaching the mark.

Now, he’s going to spend some time fighting to get back to that place. Armstead suffered a pectoral injury on Sunday, and not a shoulder injury as initially announced, according to a source. While The Advocate was unable to put a timetable on when he will return, Ian Rapoport reported he will be out 3-4 weeks. Another source described it as a "tricky injury" when asked about the timeline mentioned in the report.

That is a big hit for an offensive line that, just last week, Drew Brees and Mark Ingram both said was the best they have ever played behind. Armstead is unquestionably a vital component of that output. He’s yet to allow a sack this season and can often be seen laying down critical blocks in the running and screen games.

After going down against the Bengals, Armstead was replaced by veteran offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod, who played well. He only surrendered one pressure over 51 snaps and held his own in the running game. If that is the path forward, this line will likely stay afloat, but it will find it difficult to sustain the level of play that has seen it only surrender nine sacks this season.

It's also possible that Andrus Peat kicks out to left tackle and someone takes his place at left guard. That is how the team operated last season before Senio Kelemete left to join the Houston Texans.

There was never going to be a good time for this injury to happen. Not now. Not ever. But there is a scenario where the group gets through this upcoming stretch without Armstead.

It won’t be easy. There will be some difficult tests mixed in during the next four games. Philadelphia has two talented pass rushers who switch sides in Brandon Graham (three sacks) and Michael Bennett (5 ½). Atlanta’s duo of Takkarist McKinley (5 ½) and Vic Beasley Jr. (one) have not achieved much consistency this season. Dallas’ best pass rusher, Demarcus Lawrence (6 ½), typically lines up against the right tackle. Carolina’s Mario Addison, who typically faces the left tackle, has 7 ½ sacks.

Armstead has battled many injuries the last couple few years. He was limited to seven games in 2016 due to knee and quad injuries and played 10 last season due to hip and shoulder issues. An injury has to be a disappointing blow for a player who had finally found relief after doing everything he could to stay on the field the last two years.

In an interview with The Advocate earlier this season, Armstead revealed that he would spend most of the week on crutches and there many Sundays when he was unsure if he was going to be able to play until he tested out his hip before the game.

“There were weeks with not one pass set, not one run step,” Armstead said. “I wouldn’t touch the field until Sunday morning. I would work out before the game, and if I could jog, I would play.”

Armstead spent the last few years traveling the globe to meet with different doctors and figure out his best plan of action. His pursuit took him as far as Germany, where he met with a specialist who helped him with inflammation and cartilage issues in his knees.

While Armstead told The Advocate that he isn't sure if he will ever sure get back to the same level of athleticism that allowed him to do some “freakish” things on the field, he felt healthy and thought he was playing the best football of his career.

Now he will have to work to get healthy for the stretch. Armstead has beaten projections on his injuries throughout his career. So, any early numbers need to be considered very preliminary, but there is no question this line needs him.

