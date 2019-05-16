Ted Ginn Jr. is known for his speed.
Always has been.
And at 34-years-old, the Saints receiver says he's still got it.
Ginn, in a radio interview with Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report on Thursday, said he is the fastest player in the NFL.
How confident is he?
Ginn, entering his 13th season in the NFL, is willing to race any player in the NFL for $10,000.
Ginn, who played collegiately at Ohio State, ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2007 and was the ninth overall pick in the draft. He was also a standout athlete in track at Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ginn is heading into his third season with the Saints. He has caught 70 passes for 996 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons in New Orleans.