The New Orleans Saints have a glaring weakness three games into a season that began with Super Bowl hopes.
Drew Brees has been as dangerous as ever since the start of the season. Defensively, the front seven has bounced back from a bad opener and played well against both the Browns and the Falcons. A key Alvin Kamara run late against Cleveland seemed to have sparked the running game all the way to Atlanta.
But a secondary that sparked a defensive turnaround a year ago has been the team's Achilles' heel so far.
"Those deep balls are going to keep coming, because if there's only two things happening — a pass interference or completion — and there's no interception opportunity, then teams are going to take multiple shots more and more and more," Saints coach Sean Payton said.
New Orleans is giving up 10.2 yards per pass attempt, more than 2 yards worse than Oakland, the next-worst defense against the pass, and teams are hitting the Saints hard with the big play.
The Saints have given up four passing plays of more than 50 yards. Cleveland also connected on a 47-yard touchdown pass that tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
"That is something we have to get fixed," safety Kurt Coleman said. "Our ultimate goal is, if we can limit teams from having explosive plays, we're going to have opportunities to win every single game."
New Orleans has already begun searching for answers.
The Saints benched starting cornerback Ken Crawley before the Atlanta game, only to put him back in the lineup after his replacement, P.J. Williams, gave up a 75-yard touchdown to Calvin Ridley.
After Ridley caught a third touchdown pass in the third quarter, the Saints shifted No. 1 cornerback Marshon Lattimore onto the rookie and gave Crawley a crack at All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who promptly caught a 56-yard pass.
And now that veteran nickel back Patrick Robinson will miss time with a high ankle sprain suffered against the Falcons, the search for answers might go deeper than a simple personnel shift, although the Saints are hosting former cornerback Sterling Moore on a visit on Tuesday, according to a source.
"You have to identify what you're doing," Payton said. "There's a mental error on one of the coverage busts. We have to look closely at that. We have to ask ourselves, are we doing too much? Are we putting our guys in the best position?"
Through three games, the Saints' secondary also has struggled to make the kind of game-changing plays that came frequently a year ago.
New Orleans picked off 20 passes in 2017, third in the NFL.
A key pick by Marcus Williams in the fourth quarter against Cleveland is the only turnover the Saints have forced so far.
"I don't like the fact that we've had one takeaway after three games," Payton said. "I don't think we've caused a fumble one time. So there are a handful of things that need improvement fast."
New Orleans is optimistic that it can fix the issues that have plagued the defensive backfield so far.
Even in a game like Sunday's, the Saints saw reason for hope.
"They only had four conversions on third down; there's a lot of good things we did in the secondary," Coleman said. "Some of the things we have to clean up is a little more consistency with our play-calling as far as making sure everyone's on the same page, and obviously, if you're on top, you've got to stay on top and make the play."
The Saints haven't done it enough so far.