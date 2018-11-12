For the second straight week, the Saints are adding a Pro Bowl wide receiver to their roster.
They are hoping this one gets to make an impact this season.
The Saints signed 13-year veteran Brandon Marshall to a one-year contract on Monday.
The signing came less than a week after the team signed Dez Bryant, who tore his Achilles tendon during Friday's practice, ending his season before it ever got started.
Now the Saints turn to Marshall, one of three receivers the Saints worked out last week. Bryant and Kamar Aiken were the other two.
"He moved around well, smart, experienced, someone who has been in a number of systems," said Saints coach Sean Payton. "He had a good workout. Good length, size and another big target."
The Saints will be Marshall's seventh team. Marshall has had 1,000-yard seasons with four different teams, but not as much success over the past two seasons.
He last played with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him in May but released him after six games this season. During his brief time in Seattle, Marshall caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Last season with the New York Giants, he caught 18 passes in five games before having season-ending ankle surgery.
A fourth-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006, Marshall also has had stints with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Jets. He's been named to the Pro Bowl six times, winning MVP honors of the game in 2012. He was first-team All-Pro in 2012.
As with Bryant, the Saints are hoping the 6-foot-5, 235 pound Marshall can come in and help shore up a receiving corps that has gotten the bulk of its production from Michael Thomas.
Thomas has caught 78 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns this season, including an eight-catch performance in Sunday's 51-14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The team's next leaders in receptions are running back Alvin Kamara (55 catches) and tight end Ben Watson (27).
Second and third place among wide receivers are rookie Tre'Quan Smith and veteran Ted Ginn with 12 receptions each. Ginn has been on injured reserve since mid-October. Cameron Meredith and Tommylee Lewis also are on injured reserve.
Payton said after Sunday's game that he expects Ginn and Lewis to return soon.
Payton likes Marshall's size, particularly when the Saints get into the red zone.
"I thought size was important, but experience and someone that we felt had strong hands (also)," Payton said.
Marshall's best season came with the Bears in 2012, when he caught 118 passes for 1,508 yards and 11 touchdowns. The most touchdowns he scored in a season was with the Jets in 2015 when he had 14.
In 2008 with the Denver Broncos, Marshall caught 18 passes in a game, the second-most in NFL history. He has had six seasons with at least 100 receptions, more than any other player in league history.
Marshall's alma mater is Central Florida, same as the rookie Smith.