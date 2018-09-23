ATLANTA — Drew Brees and Matt Ryan have faced off in a lot of classic gunfights over the years.

Sunday's shootout in Atlanta might have been one of the wildest.

Drew Brees breaks Brett Favre's NFL record for completions, sets Manning's all-time passing mark in sights ATLANTA — One of the NFL's most hallowed records looms larger and larger on the horizon for Drew Brees, the man set to take over as the NFL's …

Brees fired the winning shot in overtime, directing a masterful drive that he capped himself with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Saints a magical 43-37 win over the Falcons in Atlanta's own house.

New Orleans (2-1) got the ball first in overtime, and Brees directed a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ripped the hearts out of Atlanta.

Facing off against a banged-up Falcons defense, Brees was magnificent from the start, beginning with a six-play, 75-yard drive that he capped with a touchdown pass to Ted Ginn Jr.

Atlanta (1-2) never came up with an answer. With the lead bouncing back and forth, Brees tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Meredith, a 1-yard pass to Zach Line and capped off his regulation with an improbable 7-yard touchdown scramble that featured the typically statuesque Brees spinning away from Robert Alford and Brian Poole in the open field.

Ryan rarely flinched against a Saints defense hamstrung by troubles in the back end.

New Orleans entered Sunday's game searching for answers in a secondary that was torched by Tampa Bay and victimized by Cleveland late. Needing answers, the Saints benched Ken Crawley and started P.J. Williams in his place against Atlanta.

Neither player provided an answer, and a first-half injury to Patrick Robinson forced both struggling cornerbacks to play the entire second half against Ryan and his deep complement of weapons.

With No. 1 cornerback Marshon Lattimore locked on Julio Jones early, Ryan turned to first-round pick Calvin Ridley, who promptly torched the Saints for three touchdown catches, briefly sending Williams off the field in favor of Crawley, a decision that was shifted by Robinson's injury.

Ridley's big day unlocked things for Ryan, who withstood two sacks by Cameron Jordan and kept answering every salvo from New Orleans. After the three touchdown passes to Ridley, Ryan tossed two more, hitting Tevin Coleman for 5 yards and a go-ahead touchdown to Mohamed Sanu.

Offered a chance to win the game after the improbable touchdown run by Brees left 1:15 on the clock, Ryan found himself under intense pressure from Jordan and A.J. Klein, forcing a punt that led to overtime.

Falcons show classy Tom Benson 'Thank You' before Saints game (with, oops, spelling error) ATLANTA — Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the rest of his organization had a classy tribute waiting for their most hated rival on Sunday.