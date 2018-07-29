Notes and observations from Sunday's practice.
Attendance: Wide receiver Brandon Coleman and tight end Michael Hoomanawanui were the only players who did not practice. Center Cameron Tom (shoulder) and wide receiver Travin Dural (broken humerus, according to sources) left the session early. Some veteran players like defensive end Cam Jordan, wide receiver Cameron Meredith, defensive end Alex Okafor and guard Andrus Peat were given most of the day off.
More changes: We’re going to keep noting lineup changes, but at this point they don’t mean a whole lot. On Sunday, Vonn Bell and Kurt Coleman served as the top safeties, after it was Bell and Marcus Williams the day before. Sheldon Rankins replaced David Onyemata as the first-team defensive tackle, and P.J. Williams manned the slot. And just like it has almost every day, the linebackers changed again, this time with Manti Te’o and Alex Anzalone serving as the starters. Josh LeRibeus continues to start at left guard in place of Peat. The Saints will eventually settle on a set of starters. Until then, a lot of the changes seem to be about getting different looks at players more than it signifies someone moving ahead on the depth chart.
Early sleeper: It will take some time before this year’s surprise players fully emerge. But after four days, Dan Arnold, who is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, is in the early the mix. He’s managed to get his name in the notebook repeatedly this week. Popping out a few times during the first week of camp assures Arnold nothing, and there are a lot of things he will need to improve upon, such as his blocking, but he’s off to a good start.
More flash: His spot on the roster will likely come down to special teams, but Justin Hardee has made a handful of plays on defense early in camp. After breaking up a deep pass Saturday, he knocked another one away intended for Keith Kirkwood during Sunday’s practice. Hardee was also in coverage on an incompletion to Tre’Quan Smith and again when Smith trailed out of bounds on a deep reception. Not a bad start to camp for Hardee.
One-on-one watch: Marcus Davenport is learning what it is like to face elite talent. The Saints’ first-round pick didn’t get anywhere against left tackle Terron Armstead during one-on-one drills, losing both of his reps. As stated yesterday, it is going to be a process for him. … Onyemata had a few good rushes, including one where he beat LeRibeus inside. … DT Jay Bromley had a good rep. … DE Alex Jenkins looked good competing against Trevor Darling. … Max Unger continues to perform well in this drill. … Jordan and Okafor did not participate in one-on-ones.
Snap issues: Hard to know who was at fault, but there were several bad snaps and center Will Clapp was involved in a handful of plays. He and Taysom Hill put the ball on the ground during a half-line running drill early in practice, and then Clapp and Tom Savage had a snap hit the ground later on. Those are the kind of mistakes that will drive the coaches nuts.
Snap correction: I need to correct the record. On Saturday, it looked like long snapper Zach Wood had a couple snaps slip from his hands due to moisture. That guess was wrong. Turns out those were supposed to be fakes and the alignment was wrong, which made the snap appear wonky. Camp is for getting in shape. I'll take an extra lap for getting this one wrong.
Perhaps of note: Hill has been getting work as the holder on field goals. It might mean something. It might mean nothing. It would make sense to have him in that role. Hill could do a lot of things if the team decides to fake an attempt with his ability to run and pass.
Safety play: The New Orleans safeties stood out multiple times during Sunday’s practice. Marcus Williams broke up a pass intended for Kirkwood and then intercepted one after it bounced off the hands of Eldridge Massington. Bell probably had his best practice of the summer by picking up a sack and breaking up a pass intended for Smith.
More Smith/Highlight (?) of the day: Speaking of Smith, he had another highlight moment. It might not have been an actual catch, as the pass carried him right up on the sideline and one of his feet might have fallen out of bounds, but the rookie receiver made a spectacular leaping catch to close practice. The wide receiver battle is going to be extremely interesting if Smith keeps making plays this summer.
Kick return units: Keep an eye on some of these names. The final roster spots on the team typically come down to special teams. These are the guys who were on the kick return unit on Sunday: Hardee, Nate Stupar, Chris Banjo, Craig Robertson, Arthur Maulet, Hill, Bell, Jayrone Elliott, Hau’oli Kikaha, Natrell Jamerson, Garrett Griffin, Kamrin Moore, J.T. Gray, Colton Jumper, Deon Yelder, Arnold, Sharrod Neasman, KeShun Freeman, and Jonathan Williams.
The returners: Boston Scott, Dural, Josh Smith, Tommylee Lewis, Josh Huff, Shane Vereen and Alvin Kamara. The Saints are going to take their time figuring this one out.
Other notes: Michael Thomas lost his first rep to Ken Crawley during one-on-ones. He made Crawley pay on the next by juking him out on an in-breaking route. The cut was deadly. … Maulet keeps standing out in one-on-one drills. He won both of his reps to improve his total to 4-0. … Scott got open for a deep reception during 7-on-7s. … Rookie mistake: Jamerson overplayed a curl to Huff, which allowed the receiver to turn the ball up the field for a touchdown. … Ted Ginn Jr. had a nice backshoulder catch on a pass from Brees. … Deon Yelder scored a touchdown when he got between the coverage of Moore and Freeman.
Quarterback stats in team drills:
Brees: 12-for-17 (29-for-45)
Hill: 1-for-7, 1 INT (10-for-26, 2 INTs)
Tom Savage: 4-for-7 (11-for-17)
J.T. Barrett: 3-for-6 (7-for-18, 2 INTs)
It was a rough day for some of the quarterbacks. But not all of the struggles are on them. The blocking was poor for some of the players, and there were a few plays, like Hill’s interception, that could have had different outcomes.