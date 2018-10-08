Drew Brees tried his best all week to deflect the attention away from the record.
Then, moments before Engine, Engine No. 9 ever got rolling Monday night, he tried yet again as he delivered one of his fiery pre-game speeches to his teammates.
"Tonight, it's about us," Drew Brees yelled. "It's about us. It's about our strength. Our love. Our competes. Our passion. Our togetherness. That's what it's about. Let's go get this win."
To further prove his point, he went out and completed passes to nine Saints, including one to himself.
But this night (and the 43-19 dismantling of the Washington Redskins that came with it) was all about him.
The 39-year old stepped into the NFL record books once again, this time grabbing perhaps the most sacred record of them all.
The 6-foot guy from Texas once considered too short to play quarterback now finds himself standing head and shoulders above any quarterback who has played the game.
Ever.
He did it in the most Breezy way possible, connecting with rookie Tre'Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown with 2:36 left in the second quarter to surpass New Orleans native Peyton Manning's mark of 71,940 yards as the league's all-time leader.
"I don't think it could have happened in any better fashion than it did," Brees said.
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome erupted, the roars immediately transforming to "Dreeeeeeeewwwwwww!!!!"
This record was for all 73,028 of the folks in the Dome. And for the two people who weren't there: his late mom and late grandfather.
"I know they would be proud watching down, looking down on me," Brees said.
They were part of the reason he said he broke down in tears several times during the week leading up to this night.
Left tackle Terron Armstead greeted him first and the two exchanged an "I love you."
Brees acknowledged the crowd, blowing kisses to the fans as they roared.
Then he handed the record-breaking football over to NFL Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker, who will take it to the shrine in Canton, Ohio.
"The mission of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is to honor the great heroes of the game, and I think you just saw one," Baker said.
Brees will join the ball in the Hall of Fame one day, going in on the first ballot, just like the soon-to be inducted Peyton Manning, who pre-recorded a congratulatory video for the new record-holder.
Brees then hugged his wife, Brittany, and his four kids, who avoided talking to their dad about the record all week.
They can talk about it now.
And for years to come.
He embraced Sean Payton, the man who took a chance on the San Diego Chargers quarterback with a bad shoulder back in 2006.
As Brees said last week, there would be no record without Payton.
"It was his job to go out and get his quarterback, right?" Brees said. "And he chose me. Why he chose me? I don't know. I am coming off the shoulder injury. Many said I might not play again. Even I doubted myself at times as confident a person as I am. And yet, his belief in me gave me all the confidence in the world and the sense of responsibility that I owe it to him as much as anybody, to come back and prove him right. And then obviously the evolution of what we have been able to accomplish over the last 13 years together and hopefully more. It's a dream come true.”
Brees finished his hug with Payton with "Let's go win this game."
And the Saints delivered, winning their fourth straight game and finally looking the part of a team with Super Bowl expectations.
A second Super Bowl would help cement Brees' resume for those who aren't impressed enough with the mind-boggling numbers, including the 40-plus miles (and counting), he has now thrown for.
"We come into every season knowing we have chance to have a special season because of who we have at quarterback," said Thomas Morstead. "Everybody doesn't get to feel like that."
Brees left the game at the 2-minute warning, pumping his fist and getting one last ovation from the crowd.
Strength. Love. Competes. Passion. Togetherness.
His night was over.
And yes, this night was his.