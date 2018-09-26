The wear and tear of the NFL season is starting to take its toll on the New Orleans Saints.
Running back Alvin Kamara (knee), defensive end Cameron Jordan (biceps) and wide receiver Cameron Meredith (knee) were added to the injury report. All three were limited in practice on Wednesday, joining a list of players who've been battling injuries.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) were all limited, and all three have battled injuries the past two weeks, although Peat was not able to play on Sunday.
Linebacker Manti Te'o (knee) did not practice. Te'o was present at practice for the first time since his injury, but not participating.
Nose tackle Tyeler Davison (foot) is on his way back from the foot injury that kept him out the past two games.
"Feeling good," Davison said. "The foot has healed up well. I feel ready to go. I feel great."
With Davison out of action, undrafted rookie Taylor Stallworth has stepped in at nose tackle, along with Jay Bromley, who was signed last week and had four tackles.
"It's not a good feeling to sit out, I didn't like it, but it had to be done," Davison said. "Whenever you sustain an injury, you have to be smart, you have to take care of it. You don't want to be a detriment by playing on something that's hurt or possibly make it worse."