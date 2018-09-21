The highlight-reel hero of the New Orleans Saints' training camp has not made much of an impact since the regular season began.
Tre'Quan Smith hasn't had a whole lot of chances to replicate his preseason success.
Fourth in the pecking order at wide receiver, Smith has played just 34 snaps (26.2 percent) on offense so far, and he's been targeted just twice in two games.
Smith his first career catch in last week's 21-18 win against Cleveland, but New Orleans would like to get its third-round pick from Central Florida a few more chances.
"We have to find ways to get him more touches," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "A lot of that just comes by some A) design; B) opportunities where the coverage or the play design puts the ball towards him. That's one of the things that we have to keep building on."
Smith led the Saints in receiving in the preseason, hauling in 15 passes for 189 yards and a score.
But that was back when Drew Brees spent most of the game on the sideline and Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn Jr. were on the field only for a series or two in each exhibition.
Now that those three are back, Brees has connected with the familiar faces in his offense at an incredibly high rate. Thomas set a new NFL record with 28 catches in the first two games, Kamara is second with 15 and Ginn has nine. Put the trio together, and they've caught 52 of the 65 completions Brees has thrown so far.
Put another way, Thomas, Kamara and Ginn have accounted for 80 percent of the passing game.
"I can't lie and say I don't want to play more," Smith said. "You want to play; you want to get in there — but at the same time, I can't argue. I've got a lot of great guys in front of me. Now's just not my time, so I've just got to be patient and do my role on this team."
A product of UCF's spread passing game, a simplified attack, Smith had trouble at times during training camp with learning the playbook and remembering all of the details that make up Payton's passing game.
That is no longer the problem.
"He is handling our installation," Payton said. "He knows what we are doing game-plan-wise, and I think he is ready to prove that."
But knowing what to do and building chemistry with Brees is something else altogether.
The best Saints receivers see the same things Brees is seeing and adjust their routes accordingly — often a tough task for a rookie.
"I think as the season progresses, his opportunities will come," Brees said. "Time on task between us and in practice and having those opportunities to build that chemistry. I think he can be a big part of what we do down the road."
Smith might soon get some chances.
Thomas put up mega-numbers in the first two weeks — he has 269 yards on a league-leading 28 catches — and teams will likely start finding ways to keep him from chewing up first down after first down. That will mean more chances for everybody else on the Saints offense.
And even if Smith doesn't get as many plays as Thomas, Ginn or the slot receiver — Austin Carr played the first two games, with Cameron Meredith on the way — Smith could play a key role as the season continues.
"I'm definitely ready for the opportunities," Smith said. "I'm just waiting for my number to be called. ... At this moment, I just want to be patient and wait my turn for when my name's called."
The Saints are already looking for ways to call Smith's name more.