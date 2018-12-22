The New Orleans Saints can lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Supderdome Sunday afternoon. Here is a preview of the game.

FOUR DOWNS

Offensive turnaround: The Saints need to get back on track this week after three games in which they did not execute at their typical level. Some of it was self-inflicted. Some of it was the defenses. Whatever the issues, they need to be cured, so this team can build momentum toward the playoffs.

Win and rest: A win this week means the top seed in the NFC is sewn up and that New Orleans would not have to travel again unless it makes the Super Bowl. Not everyone would be able to rest next week, but the coaching staff would have the option to rest some of the starters and let them get healed up.

Block them up: Terron Armstead has been working to get back on the field after missing the last five games with a pectoral injury. His status is still up in the air, but he did practice on Friday and getting him back on the field could be advantageous with Jermon Bushrod out of action due to a hamstring injury.

Keep it forward: Pittsburgh gets down the field quickly. The Saints have done a great job of limiting explosive plays since struggling in that area earlier in the season. The New Orleans defense is going to be on top of its game to maintain success this week against an explosive Steelers offense.

FILM STUDY

What can the Saints defense do to slow down the Steelers' offensive weapons?

The Saints have emerged as one of the better defenses in the NFL over the last six weeks and will need to keep up that level of play to get by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New Orleans has faced plenty of tests during that span. Tampa Bay had one of the top offenses in the league entering that game, the Falcons have plenty of weapons, and even Philadelphia isn’t bad. But Pittsburgh is a different beast.

With or without James Conner, the breakout running back, the Steelers are a scary team that can move the ball any which way. The most frightening of those ways is through the air, where Pittsburgh has an array of weapons who can win all over the field. A significant gift could be coming if JuJu Smith-Schuster, who suffered a groin injury during Thursday’s practice, is limited or held out of action on Sunday, but it will be a tough test either way.

Pittsburgh has multiple wide receivers who can get on the field and spread out a defense. Last week against New England, Pittsburgh used at least 13 snaps with five wide receivers on the field. The four-receiver package is a regular staple of the Steelers offense.

The Saints might have to go deep into the secondary this week, and this could make the biggest test of the season for whoever matches up with Antonio Brown. It could make sense to let Marshon Lattimore handle him since he is the type of receiver the cornerback usually does well against, but in some other games, New Orleans has opted to put Eli Apple on the top receiver with safety help.

Eliminating explosive plays will be paramount this week. The standard of success might be a little bit different this week than it has the previous few with all of these weapons, but the New Orleans defense could make one last major statement before the playoffs by keeping the Steelers under wraps.

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When the Saints pass | Advantage: Saints

New Orleans is going to figure things out at some point. This could be the week.

When the Saints run | Advantage: Saints

Pittsburgh has been excellent against the run, but New Orleans has a pair of great running backs.

When the Steelers pass | Advantage: Steelers

Pittsburgh has great weapons. The Saints need to hope to limit the impact.

When the Steelers run | Advantage: Saints

The Steelers can run, but the Saints have been among the best teams in the league at stopping it.

Special teams | Advantage: Saints

The Steelers have struggled to find consistency on special teams this season.

INJURY REPORT

Saints

Out | OT Jermon Bushrod (hamstring)

It is significant that Terron Armstead does not have an injury designation this week with Bushrod ruled out. That would seem to indicate that he is playing.

Pittsburgh

Out | RB James Conner (ankle)

Questionable | WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin)

NUMBERS TO KNOW

20 | Passes of 20 or more yards by the Steelers

14 | Passes of 40 or more yards by the Steelers, tops in the league

14 | Takeaways by Pittsburgh, 24th in the league

20 | Sacks allowed by Pittsburgh

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 31, Steelers 24

This is going to be a good test for the Saints. A win seals up the first seed in the NFC, which would then make Week 17 much more relaxed, so there is plenty on the line this week against a Steelers team that needs to win. Look for New Orleans to handle this business this week.

Rod Walker

Saints 28, Steelers 24

Confession. This is the first time in weeks I strongly considered picking against the Saints. But something tells me the Dome will have a playoff-like atmosphere, and it will be just what the Saints need to get their offense back on track after struggling the past three weeks on the road. Plus the Steelers special teams is too shaky to win a close one. This should be the first of four straight games in the Dome.

Scott Rabalais

Saints 23, Steelers 16

Now that the Saints are back in the Superdome their Christmas stockings will be filled with touchdowns, right? Maybe. The offense should improve, but the defense will still have to do much of the heavy lifting. Put the combined sacks/interceptions of Ben Roethlisberger at six and make the Saints the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Nathan Brown

Saints 20, Steelers 13

Pittsburgh picked up an emotional victory last Sunday while their defense put the clamps down on the Patriots offense. Winning Sunday, even at home, won’t come easy for a Saints offense still trying to find its rhythm again, but the defense has proven its ability to hold down the fort when necessary.

SAINTS MAILBAG

Q: Why doesn't Sean Payton let Pete Carmichael call the plays? If teams have "figured us out," it could because they've studied his tendencies. They won't know Pete Carmichael's. He would call an entirely different game. Do you think that theory has merit? – Lawrence A. Tucker

A: I don’t buy into the idea that teams have figured the Saints out. I know this is a favorite talking point right now, especially after ESPN showed Luke Kuechly calling out some plays, but I don’t see a significant problem. New Orleans still ran the ball well, so I’m not sure how much his identification even impacted the game.

New Orleans was running some new plays last week, during Week 15 of the season. I’m not sure how any of that is predictable. I think the issue with the offense has been execution and injuries. I don’t believe that all of a sudden the Saints have forgotten how to make a game plan.

Rough stretches happen. This offense needs to bounce back and get everything back on track. All it needs is one big performance, and everyone will forget about this brief period of panic that popped up late in the year.

Q: Do you think Will Clapp and Cameron Tom are good enough that the Saints don’t need Josh LeRibeus to come back? Or would you say LeRibeus is a step up from those guys? – Kyle

A: The Saints no longer have the option of bringing Josh LeRibeus back from injured reserve. Teams only get two of those spots, and New Orleans has already brought back Ted Ginn Jr. and Tommylee Lewis.

I do think Cameron Tom and Will Clapp are good enough depth. Both of those guys have performed well when called upon, and I think the Saints are confident in their ability to fill in during an emergency.

Josh LeRibeus might have been the best of the bunch, but there is no question New Orleans needed more help at wide receiver. If the decision was either LeRibeus or Ginn, the Saints easily made the right call by choosing Ginn.

Q: Did you see Mark Ingram shouting at the sideline not to call certain plays after a short run? Anything more on that? Is that a common occurrence? – Dharma

A: This is something that comes up just about every year. The cameras will catch some players or coaches exchanging words and then it becomes a story.

There is very rarely anything more to it. It is a competitive environment, and people have opinions on how things should be done. Sometimes those opinions get shared, and the cameras catch it.

I highly doubt there are any hard feelings between Ingram and Payton. Ingram is one of the glue guys in the locker room and just had a moment of frustration. The guess here is that it blew over before the game was even over.

Which wide receiver not named Michael Thomas can step up and become the No. 2? – David Tucker

I think the Saints are hoping that player will be Ginn. He is proven in that capacity and should add a boost to the offense if he can step up where he left off.

Keith Kirkwood has also looked promising and is heading in the right direction. When Ginn comes back and fully integrates, it might eat into Tre’Quan Smith’s snaps more than Kirkwood’s.