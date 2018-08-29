The New Orleans Saints made a bold move on Wednesday that ended the battle for the backup quarterback job and might have landed the Saints their quarterback of the future.

New Orleans traded its third-round pick in 2019 to the New York Jets to land former Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

"We are very pleased to obtain a young player with quite a bit of playing experience in Teddy Bridgewater," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement. "He’s a successful quarterback and we know he will be a great addition to our quarterback room."

Bridgewater has a one-year, $5 million deal that includes a possible $9 million more if he hits playing-time incentives, which likely wouldn't be earned unless Drew Brees suffers an injury. According to the NFLPA, the Saints entered Wednesday with $7,561,613 in cap space available.

With Bridgewater on a one-year deal, the Saints must negotiate an extension before the start of the league year next March, or the quarterback will hit the free agent market again. If Bridgewater leaves for another team, New Orleans could get a compensatory pick in return, but the Saints rarely get compensatory picks because the team is so active in free agency.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

New Orleans has also now traded away its first and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Saints traded their first-rounder to the Packers in a draft-day trade to move up to No. 14 and take UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Bridgewater is anything but an ordinary backup. A star at Louisville, Bridgewater was frequently mentioned in Heisman Trophy consideration during his three years with the Cardinals, where he won the Sugar Bowl MVP in 2013 with a win over Florida.

Plucked out of Louisville with the 32nd pick of the 2014 NFL draft — the same selection slot where the Chargers drafted Drew Brees in 2001 — Bridgewater opened the season as the backup, then stepped in for an injured Matt Cassell against the Saints in the third game of his rookie season and landed the role for good.

Bridgewater completed 12-of-20 passes for 150 yards in a losing cause against the Saints that day, and he used the performance as a springboard to an impressive rookie season. Bridgewater completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,919 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie and finished his rookie season 6-6 as a starter.

The former Louisville star was even better in his second season. Bridgewater started all 16 games, completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine picks and led the Vikings to the playoffs.

Bridgewater seemed like Minnesota's quarterback of the future.

What next for Taysom Hill? Saints have a few ideas in mind... Taysom Hill already has two difficult roles to play as a special-teams maven and a developing quarterback.

But then he blew out his knee in the final days before the 2016 season. While working in practice, Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee that tore his ACL and all but one other ligament in his knee.

Bridgewater was forced to miss most of the next two seasons, and Minnesota signed Kirk Cousins in the offseason. Looking for a chance to prove himself, Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, who then took USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the first round of April's draft.

Both quarterbacks shone in the preseason. Bridgewater completed 73.7 percent of his throws for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Darnold hit on 64.4 percent of his throws for 244 yards, two scores and one interception.

New York evidently decided to go with the rookie and decided to trade Bridgewater.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill bounces back with performance that highlights his unique potential CARSON, Calif. — When the Saints' Taysom Hill trotted into the game to take over for Tom Savage in the third quarter of Saturday night's prese…

New Orleans, never afraid to make a bold move, was a willing partner. The Saints already had veteran Tom Savage and second-year developmental passer Taysom Hill in the fold, but New Orleans made the play for Bridgewater, which makes the future of both Savage and Hill in New Orleans cloudy.

"We are excited to add Teddy Bridgewater to our team," Saints coach Sean Payton said in a statement. "We look forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop as a player."

Hill, who is a core member of the New Orleans special teams, likely has a better shot to stick with the Saints, although he's made it clear that he wants to play quarterback long-term. Savage now might be on the trade block; a report by the NFL Network's Ian Rapaport indicated the Saints have been shopping the former Texans star as the NFL's final cut looms; teams must be at the 53-man roster limit by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Both Savage and Hill find themselves in a far different position heading into Thursday's preseason finale now; the job they were competing to get has just been filled.