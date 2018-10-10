NO.saintsredskins1530.100918.jpg

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) scores on a 62-yard pass from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9), making Brees the NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The Saints are rolling.

And so is the podcast.

Kevin Washington is on vacation this week, so I'm joined by Ian Howard, and we hit a ton of topics, including:

-- The defense’s improved play

 -- Why were the Saints more vertical vs Washington?

 -- How concerned should we be with Alvin Kamara’s knee?

 -- Is Ted Ginn Jr. getting his job back from Tre'Quan Smith?

-- How many yards does Drew Brees need to finish his career with to protect the record?

 -- What does Brees need to do to win the MVP this season?

