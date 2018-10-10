The Saints are rolling.
And so is the podcast.
Kevin Washington is on vacation this week, so I'm joined by Ian Howard, and we hit a ton of topics, including:
-- The defense’s improved play
-- Why were the Saints more vertical vs Washington?
-- How concerned should we be with Alvin Kamara’s knee?
-- Is Ted Ginn Jr. getting his job back from Tre'Quan Smith?
-- How many yards does Drew Brees need to finish his career with to protect the record?
-- What does Brees need to do to win the MVP this season?