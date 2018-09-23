ATLANTA — One of the NFL's most hallowed records looms larger and larger on the horizon for Drew Brees, the man set to take over as the NFL's all-time passing leader in the next couple of weeks.
While he's on his way to the big prize, Brees broke another major NFL passing record on Sunday.
Brees picked up the 6,301st completion of his career on a short out route to Michael Thomas that turned into 17 yards, breaking the mark of 6,300 set by Brett Favre.
“Completions are good, right?" Brees said earlier this week when asked about his completion percentage. "Those are positive plays. Trust and confidence in the guys I’m throwing to, getting time to be able to do it with the guys up front, it's everybody working together. ... Experience, wisdom, a little bit all that stuff."
Already the NFL's all-time leader in completion percentage, the mark serves as a reminder of Brees' efficiency and consistency during his 18 seasons in the NFL.
Brees broke Favre's record in his 252nd career game, 50 fewer games than the 302 the Packers legend needed to set the all-time mark in the first place.
"It's a credit to him, and he would probably give all the credit back to the guys he's played with, staff and coaches that have been a part of it," offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said.
Brees has 148 passing yards on the day after the completion to Thomas, leaving him just 563 short of Peyton Manning's all-time mark of 71,940 yards.