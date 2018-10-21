Add another milestone to Drew Brees' illustrious career.

The veteran quarterback notched his 500th career touchdown pass, connecting with Benjamin Watson on a 1-yard score during the second quarter of the Saints' game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Brees added another touchdown to his tally, ending the game at 501 career touchdown passes to remain in fourth place on the NFL's all-time touchdown passes list, just 38 behind Peyton Manning's 539 career touchdown passes.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stays ahead of Brees with 504 touchdown passes, adding 3 more to his tally in the Patriots' 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Brett Favre is ahead of both currently-playing quarterbacks with 508 touchdown passes.

The 39-yard-old Brees has thrown 13 touchdowns through the first 6 games of the 2018 season, averaging 306.8 passing yards and completing 77.9 percent of his passes. He became the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader in Week 5 in the Saints 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins.