New Orleans believed in Cameron Meredith this offseason, and he's had to wait two games before he could start rewarding the Saints' faith.
Meredith might get his chance this week.
After being declared inactive for the first two games due to a lack of time on the practice field, Meredith has been getting time with the first team this week, and it might be time to let him loose.
"This will be a week we'll look to see how he progresses and see if we can get him into this plan,' Saints head coach Sean Payton said.
Meredith has spent the first two weeks watching from the sidelines.
After signing a two-year, $9.4 million deal to leave Chicago, Meredith wanted to be on the field right away.
"It's always tough, especially when you feel like you should be out there helping your team," Meredith said. "Going into this game, I'm just focusing on the details, focusing on being productive. It's good to go out there and get some more reps with the first team."
Meredith made two big plays in the final preseason game, a sign that he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in his final year with Chicago.
But he was held out of enough practices leading up to that game that Meredith didn't have time to absorb the nuances of the offense.
"In training camp, I didn't have a chance to get as many reps as I wanted and get on the same page as Drew," Meredith said. "Now that we've had a couple of weeks during the season, putting in more time in practice together, I've gotten those reps this week."
And New Orleans might finally get a chance to test out its new toy.