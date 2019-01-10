There has been a lot of talk about running up the score, and other manufactured talking points heading into this week's game between the Saints and Eagles.
One of those is that Philadelphia might enter this game with extra motivation about losing to the Saints, 41-7, earlier this season. But the Saints are not concerning themselves with any of that noise.
“When you're playing in the playoffs, I don't know that you say ‘Well, we're going to play extra harder because the last (time this happened),'" coach Sean Payton said. "In other words, if you're on to another game and if you're not playing 100 percent in a playoff game then I think the best will come out in teams because it puts you into the championship game.”
In fact, Payton doesn't want his players doing anything differently this week. During one of the meetings earlier this week, the coach told him team not to let anything knock them off of their routines.
That means managing the media and all other outside requests.
"I said ‘The amount of people covering football games hasn't changed. The amount of teams playing in them has,’" Payton said. "So that just means more and more and wanting more. Protect your routine.
"Make sure we stay the course relative to what we do in regards to recovery, treatment, the mental preparation, all of those things and playing at home. Making sure we don't allow the people closest to us to become distractions with additional tickets. Handle that and stay on schedule.”