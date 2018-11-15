The last time Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod started a game at left tackle was in 2015 when he played with the Chicago Bears.
He started at right guard in 2016 and 2017 with the Miami Dolphins.
But on Sunday, Bushrod is expected to start at left tackle when the Saints play the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bushrod filled in at left tackle in Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after Terron Armstead left the game in the second quarter with a pectoral injury.
While Armstead hasn't officially been ruled out by the Saints for this week, the NFL Network reported on Wednesday that he will miss 3 - 4 weeks.
Bushrod, a 2-time Pro-Bowler at left tackle in his first stint with the Saints from 2007-2012, says he's ready.
"It's an opportunity," Bushrod said. "That's what I'm here for and I want to do my part. At the end of the day, as a lineman, as a player, as somebody on the team you want to do your part. You want to help your team out. The team is looking for you to get the job done and that's really what I need to do. I need to get out here and put my head in the (play)book and make sure I'm comfortable with everything going on and see if we can go score some points."
Drew Brees said on Wednesday it's important to have a proven player like Bushrod.
"A veteran guy, played a ton of football," Bushrod said. "He was starting left tackle here for a long time. Right? So for him to step in. He's ready for that, we're used to that and we're ready to go.”