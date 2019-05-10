The New Orleans Saints rookie mini camp got off to a good start on Friday.
At least on paper it did.
The Saints announced that all five players the team drafted have now signed.
Center Erik McCoy, defensive backs Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saquan Hampton, tight end Alizé Mack, and linebacker Kaden Elliss all signed four-year contracts.
It's a draft class that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis described after the draft ended as "smart, tough, and productive."
Loomis said at the time that McCoy, Gardner-Johnson and Hampton were graded in the team's top 70.
"I think we got some players that can help our team," Loomis said.
Friday's opening day of mini camp wasn't open to the media. The three-day mini-camp concludes Sunday.
In addition to signing the five drafted players, the Saints also officially announced on Friday the signings of nine more undrafted rookies.
Those nine players are: defensive end Carl Granderson (Wyoming), offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge (Villanova), linebacker Porter Gustin (Southern Cal), running back Darnell Holland (Kennesaw State), wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (Texas), tackle Derrick Kelly II (Florida State), long snapper Nick Moore (Georgia), defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (Tennessee) and linebacker Darrell Williams (Auburn).
Granderson's best season at Wyoming came as a junior when he recorded 16 tackles for loss and 9½ sacks to earn first-team All-Mountain West honors. Greenidge lined up mostly at left tackle in college, while the other offensive lineman that signed (Kelly) was more versatile, playing both tackle positions and left guard.
Gustin and Williams both played linebacker in Power 5 conferences. Gustin recorded seven sacks as a senior for USC, while Williams had seven tackles for loss and one sack in 2018 at Auburn.
The latest signees brought the total of undrafted players signed to 20. However, that number is now 18 after the Saints also announced Friday that they waived two of the previously announced players they had signed. Those two players were tight end Jake Powell of Monmouth and Chase Hansen of Utah.
The Saints also waived running back Martez Carter, a former running back at Grambling who was on the Saints roster this past season. Carter was signed to the practice squad in December to replace Boston Scott, who was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints then signed Carter to a futures contract in Februar, but waived him on Friday.
Three other players who were on the Saints roster last season are also participating in the rookie mini camp. They are quarterback J.T. Barrett, defensive back Christian Campbell and offensive lineman Nate Wozniak.
It also includes 48 tryout players, including five who played collegiately in Louisiana. They are: kicker Cole Tracy (LSU), safety Ed Paris (LSU), defensive back Max Lyons (Southeastern Louisiana), punter Alex Kjellsten and quarterback James Tabary (McNeese State). Tabary played high school at Holy Cross.