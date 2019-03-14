The New Orleans Saints are expected to meet with Detroit Lions free agent defensive end Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday evening
But first, Ansah is scheduled to meet with the Buffalo Bills.
Ansah, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has played his entire career with the Lions.
He played in just seven games this past season, limited by a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener. He missed six games after that, then returned before re-injuring the shoulder. He finished the season with 11 tackles and 4 sacks. His best seasons came in 2015 and 2017, when he recorded 14.5 and 12 sacks, respectively.
All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan and Alex Okafor were the Saints' starters at defensive end last season. Okafor, though, is a free agent. The Saints also have Marcus Davenport, who showed flashes of his potential during a rookie season when he played through injuries.
The Saints met with New York Giants defensive lineman Mario Edwards on Wednesday. Edwards began his career with the Oakland Raiders before playing with the New York Giants last season. He recorded two sacks after recording 5 1/2 in 30 games during his three seasons in Oakland.
Edwards can play both inside and outside but was predominantly a defensive tackle last season. He could help fill the void with Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) expected to start the start the season on the physically unable to perform list.
The Saints are also scheduled to meet with Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook on Thursday. Cook is considered by most as the top tight end in free agency.