The New Orleans Saints added a 29-year-old power back in Latavius Murray on Tuesday, but some analysts are struggling to wrap their heads around it.

The move, which signals longtime Saints RB Mark Ingram is headed elsewhere, was panned by two Sports Illustrated analysts, who graded the move as a D+.

Murray's contract was reported as four years, $14.4 million, which pegs him at more than Ingram was making on his previous contract. If Ingram's next contract elsewhere is not significantly more, "this will register as one of the most befuddling roster moves of 2019," the analysts write.

The negatives of the move derive from Murray's limited skills as a receiver, and his tendency to be a less imposing runner, despite his size. The move will also likely lead to a significant uptick in the workload for Alvin Kamara.

"New Orleans is in win-now mode, but the team took a step back at what’s been an important position in their scheme," the report said.

Ingram could theoretically re-sign with the Saints, though the size and length of Murray's contract makes that highly unlikely. Early rumors indicate the Baltimore Ravens have been in discussions with the 29-year-old and are a favorite to sign him.

Ingram has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Saints since being selected No. 28 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

