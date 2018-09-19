A rash of injuries have hit Atlanta in the first two weeks of the season, but one in particular will keep a Falcon with a history of hurting the Saints out of action.
Former Jesuit and LSU star Deion Jones is on injured reserve with a foot injury, and no team in the NFL knows how devastating Jones can be better than the Saints.
Jones has picked off Drew Brees three times, made 38 tackles and broken up eight passes in four career games against the Saints, and a year ago in Atlanta, Jones knocked Alvin Kamara out of the game.
"He's obviously a guy you recognize where he is at all times," Brees said. "He's around the ball a lot, so when balls get tipped and things like that, he's usually in a place to make a play."
Another former LSU linebacker, Duke Riley, started in place of Jones against Carolina, and as much respect as Brees has for Jones, he's got a lot of respect for Dan Quinn's defensive scheme.
"They've got a lot of good players," Brees said. "The guys who've filled in have done a great job; they've mixed and matched a little bit."
The New Orleans coaching staff had a chance to get to know Jones up close and personal during the Pro Bowl last season, and the Saints came away impressed with the third-year pro who is quickly becoming one of the NFL's best linebackers.
"He is a great individual, he has all the things you look for," Payton said. "He has tremendous acceleration to the ball and is able to beat – it's really tough for that lineman trying to get up to that second level. He has those instincts to be a half step ahead of those blocks, so when you put his speed together, his ability to tackle, take the ball away, he's a fantastic player."