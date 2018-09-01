Cameron Meredith has spent a long year waiting for a chance to make the kind of impression he made on Thursday night.
Meredith, who tore his ACL in the preseason with the Chicago Bears last August and lost an entire season, hadn't been able to make much of an impact in his preseason games with the Saints.
Then he put a double move on former Tulane cornerback Taurean Nixon, broke free into the open and hauled in a 56-yard rainbow for his first catch in a Saints uniform.
"I didn't want to leave that moment," Meredith said.
Meredith admitted in the days leading up to the game that he was anxious for his first catch.
"I wanted to go out there in the last preseason game and put on one last impression going into the regular season," Meredith said. "I wanted to give myself that confidence that I could go out there and make the plays."
Meredith added an exclamation point later, breaking free again for a 16-yard touchdown that showed why the Saints invested two years and $9.4 million in prying him away from Chicago.
And now that he has his first catch, Meredith still wants more.
"Checked off the list," Meredith said. "It's a long battle, it's never done, I feel like, so at this point, it was good to check that off the list, but we've got a long regular season ahead of us."