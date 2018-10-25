There will be a new twist for television viewers watching the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

NBC will debut its field goal tracer during the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

The new SNF Kicks Tracer – an element of SNF Kicks – can map the flight of the football on all field goal attempts. The SNF Kicks technology will provide additional data including trajectory, speed of the football, and a “good from” statistic which indicates the furthest distance from which a made field goal attempt would have been successful.

"I think it's kinda cool, like the golf meter " said Saints kicker Wil Lutz. "They want to make the kicking game as interesting as possible so I think it's a new twist for the viewers."

The SNF Kicks “good from” metric will be utilized for made field goal attempts of 45-or-more yards, as this is the distance at which kickers typically put more power behind their kicks, making the maximum length measurement more applicable.

As we continue to use the most cutting-edge technology to enhance our Sunday Night Football broadcast, we are excited to add the tracer to our coverage,” said Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of SNF in a press release. “With many games coming down to field goals, this new element will illustrate the flight of the football, while also providing many statistics pertinent to the kicking game. And field goals are only the beginning. By the end of the season, we hope to be showcasing the technology on kickoffs and punts, and eventually make our way to the passing game.”