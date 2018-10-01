saintscamp.080618.042

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) runs after the ball during training camp at the Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New Orleans Saints had a couple of options after losing nickel back Patrick Robinson to a broken ankle last week. 

Frustrated by problems in coverage and suddenly missing one of their most reliable cover men, the Saints could have turned to a three-safety look or outside help to fill Robinson's role. 

New Orleans turned to P.J. Williams instead. 

Williams, who was benched after struggling at outside cornerback against the Falcons, only to come back in the game after Robinson's injury, played 49 of the Saints' 62 snaps on defense, or basically all of the defensive snaps in a sub-package. 

Veteran safety Kurt Coleman, on the other hand, played a season-low 13, and he would have been the beneficiary if New Orleans had turned to a three-safety look.

And the man who Williams replaced last week, Ken Crawley, took every one of the defense's 62 snaps as he returned to the role he played in the first two games. 

  • Third-year safety Vonn Bell appears to have won the battle for the starting strong safety spot outright. Bell played 49 snaps on Sunday, dwarfing Coleman's playing time. 
  • After giving A.J. Klein and Demario Davis full rein against Atlanta, New Orleans went back to more of a rotation against the Giants. Both Klein and Davis played roughly 70 percent of the snaps, and second-year linebacker Alex Anzalone took 33 snaps after handling just 13 against Atlanta. 
  • Nose tackle Tyeler Davison split time with rookie Taylor Stallworth in his return from a foot injury, taking 25 snaps to Stallworth's 21. 
  • As long as the Saints don't end up in a pass-heavy attack, it appears that Josh Hill will get a little bit more playing time than Benjamin Watson, the primary receiver at the tight end position. 
  • Although it felt like Taysom Hill was on the field for half the snaps, the actual number was just 21 percent. Hill got six offensive touches on those snaps, plus the fake punt. 
  • New Orleans appears to be content to rotate the four wide receivers behind Michael Thomas
  • Special-teams leaders: Taysom Hill 21, Craig Robertson 21, Chris Banjo 19, Vince Biegel 18, Justin Hardee 18, J.T. Gray 18. 

New Orleans Saints Snap Counts

Table: INJ = injured: INA = inactive; X = not on 53-man roster

QuarterbackTBCLEATLNYGTOTALPCT
Drew Brees64667970279100%
Taysom Hill10515217.5%
       
Running backs      
Alvin Kamara5251675922982.1%
Mike Gillislee7945259.0%
Jonathan Williams369X186.5%
Dwayne WashingtonXXX220.7%
       
Wide receivers      
Michael Thomas6158756626093.2%
Ted Ginn Jr.5030523817060.9%
Austin Carr4332131210035.8%
Tre'Quan Smith122226268630.8%
Cameron MeredithINAINA34225620.1%
Tommylee Lewis50INJINJ51.8%
       
Tight ends/fullbacks     
Benjamin Watson5154453718767.0%
Josh Hill2439494315555.6%
Zach Line112212186322.6%
       
Offensive line      
Terron Armstead64667970279100%
Andrus PeatINJ60INJ7013046.6%
Max Unger 64667970279100%
Larry Warford64667970279100%
Ryan Ramczyk64667970279100%
Josh LeRibeus64679014953.4%
Jermon BushrodX644145.0%
Total64667970279100%
       
Defensive line      
Cameron Jordan6060625824093.0%
Tyeler Davison 52INJINJ257729.8%
Sheldon Rankins4250523519676%
David Onyemata3842413815961.6%
Alex Okafor3739443815861.2%
Marcus Davenport2323343011042.6%
Trey Hendrickson14INAINAINA145.4%
Taylor StallworthINA2627217428.7%
Jay BromleyXX12INA124.7%
Mitchell LoewenINA4INAINA41.6%
       
Linebackers      
Demario Davis6642684422085.3%
Alex Anzalone3423133310339.9%
Manti Te'o2735INJINJ6224.0%
A.J. Klein2548684318471.3%
       
Cornerbacks      
Marshon Lattimore6561686225699.2%
Ken Crawley6461426222988.8%
Patrick Robinson464123INJ11042.6%
P.J. WilliamsINA2504910139.1%
       
Safeties      
Marcus Williams66626862258100%
Kurt Coleman372322139536.8%
Vonn Bell3040544917367.1%
Totals66626862258100%

