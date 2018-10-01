EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New Orleans Saints had a couple of options after losing nickel back Patrick Robinson to a broken ankle last week.
Frustrated by problems in coverage and suddenly missing one of their most reliable cover men, the Saints could have turned to a three-safety look or outside help to fill Robinson's role.
New Orleans turned to P.J. Williams instead.
Williams, who was benched after struggling at outside cornerback against the Falcons, only to come back in the game after Robinson's injury, played 49 of the Saints' 62 snaps on defense, or basically all of the defensive snaps in a sub-package.
Veteran safety Kurt Coleman, on the other hand, played a season-low 13, and he would have been the beneficiary if New Orleans had turned to a three-safety look.
And the man who Williams replaced last week, Ken Crawley, took every one of the defense's 62 snaps as he returned to the role he played in the first two games.
- Third-year safety Vonn Bell appears to have won the battle for the starting strong safety spot outright. Bell played 49 snaps on Sunday, dwarfing Coleman's playing time.
- After giving A.J. Klein and Demario Davis full rein against Atlanta, New Orleans went back to more of a rotation against the Giants. Both Klein and Davis played roughly 70 percent of the snaps, and second-year linebacker Alex Anzalone took 33 snaps after handling just 13 against Atlanta.
- Nose tackle Tyeler Davison split time with rookie Taylor Stallworth in his return from a foot injury, taking 25 snaps to Stallworth's 21.
- As long as the Saints don't end up in a pass-heavy attack, it appears that Josh Hill will get a little bit more playing time than Benjamin Watson, the primary receiver at the tight end position.
- Although it felt like Taysom Hill was on the field for half the snaps, the actual number was just 21 percent. Hill got six offensive touches on those snaps, plus the fake punt.
- New Orleans appears to be content to rotate the four wide receivers behind Michael Thomas.
- Special-teams leaders: Taysom Hill 21, Craig Robertson 21, Chris Banjo 19, Vince Biegel 18, Justin Hardee 18, J.T. Gray 18.
New Orleans Saints Snap Counts
Table: INJ = injured: INA = inactive; X = not on 53-man roster
|Quarterback
|TB
|CLE
|ATL
|NYG
|TOTAL
|PCT
|Drew Brees
|64
|66
|79
|70
|279
|100%
|Taysom Hill
|1
|0
|5
|15
|21
|7.5%
|Running backs
|Alvin Kamara
|52
|51
|67
|59
|229
|82.1%
|Mike Gillislee
|7
|9
|4
|5
|25
|9.0%
|Jonathan Williams
|3
|6
|9
|X
|18
|6.5%
|Dwayne Washington
|X
|X
|X
|2
|2
|0.7%
|Wide receivers
|Michael Thomas
|61
|58
|75
|66
|260
|93.2%
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|50
|30
|52
|38
|170
|60.9%
|Austin Carr
|43
|32
|13
|12
|100
|35.8%
|Tre'Quan Smith
|12
|22
|26
|26
|86
|30.8%
|Cameron Meredith
|INA
|INA
|34
|22
|56
|20.1%
|Tommylee Lewis
|5
|0
|INJ
|INJ
|5
|1.8%
|Tight ends/fullbacks
|Benjamin Watson
|51
|54
|45
|37
|187
|67.0%
|Josh Hill
|24
|39
|49
|43
|155
|55.6%
|Zach Line
|11
|22
|12
|18
|63
|22.6%
|Offensive line
|Terron Armstead
|64
|66
|79
|70
|279
|100%
|Andrus Peat
|INJ
|60
|INJ
|70
|130
|46.6%
|Max Unger
|64
|66
|79
|70
|279
|100%
|Larry Warford
|64
|66
|79
|70
|279
|100%
|Ryan Ramczyk
|64
|66
|79
|70
|279
|100%
|Josh LeRibeus
|64
|6
|79
|0
|149
|53.4%
|Jermon Bushrod
|X
|6
|4
|4
|14
|5.0%
|Total
|64
|66
|79
|70
|279
|100%
|Defensive line
|Cameron Jordan
|60
|60
|62
|58
|240
|93.0%
|Tyeler Davison
|52
|INJ
|INJ
|25
|77
|29.8%
|Sheldon Rankins
|42
|50
|52
|35
|196
|76%
|David Onyemata
|38
|42
|41
|38
|159
|61.6%
|Alex Okafor
|37
|39
|44
|38
|158
|61.2%
|Marcus Davenport
|23
|23
|34
|30
|110
|42.6%
|Trey Hendrickson
|14
|INA
|INA
|INA
|14
|5.4%
|Taylor Stallworth
|INA
|26
|27
|21
|74
|28.7%
|Jay Bromley
|X
|X
|12
|INA
|12
|4.7%
|Mitchell Loewen
|INA
|4
|INA
|INA
|4
|1.6%
|Linebackers
|Demario Davis
|66
|42
|68
|44
|220
|85.3%
|Alex Anzalone
|34
|23
|13
|33
|103
|39.9%
|Manti Te'o
|27
|35
|INJ
|INJ
|62
|24.0%
|A.J. Klein
|25
|48
|68
|43
|184
|71.3%
|Cornerbacks
|Marshon Lattimore
|65
|61
|68
|62
|256
|99.2%
|Ken Crawley
|64
|61
|42
|62
|229
|88.8%
|Patrick Robinson
|46
|41
|23
|INJ
|110
|42.6%
|P.J. Williams
|INA
|2
|50
|49
|101
|39.1%
|Safeties
|Marcus Williams
|66
|62
|68
|62
|258
|100%
|Kurt Coleman
|37
|23
|22
|13
|95
|36.8%
|Vonn Bell
|30
|40
|54
|49
|173
|67.1%
|Totals
|66
|62
|68
|62
|258
|100%