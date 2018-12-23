With Ted Ginn Jr. returning to the Saints lineup Sunday, New Orleans got a brief look of what life can be like with a pair of talented, proven wideouts on either end of the field.
The 2007 ninth-overall draft pick returned to the field in the Saints’ 31-28 win over the Steelers for the first time since Week 4 and posted his best game this season, with five receptions on eight targets for 74 yards. Ginn’s presence and deep-threat ability brought a spark to the Saints offense the team hadn’t displayed since their 48-7 win over Philadelphia five weeks ago.
In one of the game's biggest moments, Ginn's reliability proved pivotal. Immediately after Keith Kirkwood’s drop alone in the middle of the field, Drew Brees found the former Ohio State Buckeye with a small window over the middle for 25 yards on third-and-20 down to the Steelers 7-yard line. Brees hit Michael Thomas on the goal line two plays later for the game-winning touchdown.
It can hardly be coincidence that Brees and Thomas posted their best games since the blowout victory over the defending Super Bowl champs. Brees finished 27 of 39 for 326 yards and a touchdown, while Thomas hauled in 11 catches on 13 targets for 109 yards and the late score. The duo were nearly automatic on short crossing routes over the middle to keep drives moving.
The first few weeks without Ginn in the lineup saw the New Orleans offense post its hottest stretch of the season with rookies Tre’Quan Smith and Kirkwood filling in seamlessly. But in recent weeks, the Saints offense — particularly the passing game — had sputtered with Thomas having to fight for every catch while the rest of the receiving corps struggling to find openings.
The spark from Ginn’s presence showed early, as Thomas caught a pair of catches for 23 yards on the Saints first drive to push the offense toward midfield. Then, Ginn broke through the edge of the Steelers secondary for what would have been a 46-yard touchdown had Taysom Hill not underthrown him.
The 12-year veteran caught his first pass since Week 4 to begin New Orleans’ scoring drive at the start of the second quarter, and Brees found Ginn on the first play of the team’s one-minute drill at the end of the first half for 13 yards on the right sideline, ending with a Wil Lutz 43-yard field goal.
With the Saints trailing early in the fourth quarter, Ginn created space on the left side for a 14-yard pickup on a drive that ended with a blocked field goal.
On the other side of the ball, the Saints offense had a front row seat to what their dynamic duo at wideout could look like at its best, as JuJu Smith-Schuster, the up-and-coming star, and Antonio Brown, the aged veteran, tore up the Saints secondary. The pair entered Sunday’s matchup as one of only two receiving tandems in the league with more than 1,000 yards receiving, and Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple and company often didn’t have the answer, especially in big-play moments.
The duo combined for 300 of Ben Roethlisberger’s 380 passing yards, trading roles back-and-forth as the deep threat and the trusty over-the-middle option. Brown caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two scores, while Smith-Schuster grabbed 11 for 115.