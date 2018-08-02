Notable observations from New Orleans Saints training camp, Day 8 from The Advocate's Nick Underhill:

Dress code: Pads

Attendance: DE Marcus Davenport, TE Benjamin Watson, RB Shane Vereen, S Kamrin Moore (hamstring), WR Brandon Coleman and center Cameron Tom (shoulder) did not practice.

Overview: The Saints spent a good amount of practice working on their red-zone plays. The team walked through some specific situations and then took some live repetitions. It looked like the offense bounced back after trailing behind the defense for a couple of days.

Read it right: The Saints spent some time working on read-option runs. Not only did this give the defense a different look, but coach Sean Payton also explained afterward the offense would veer more toward doing these type of things if Taysom Hill ever has to enter a game. If memory serves correctly, New Orleans attempted one read play last year with Drew Brees at quarterback.

Mauling: Arthur Maulet continues to have a very good training camp. The second-year cornerback intercepted a pass from J.T. Barrett intended for Brandon Tate. He also broke up a pass intended for WR Michael Floyd during team drills. Maulet has had several good moments throughout camp and has been one of the better performers in one-on-one drills, which isn’t easy to do as a defensive player. The battle for the final spots at cornerback is going to be fascinating, and it seems like Maulet is doing an excellent job of keeping himself in the mix.

Play of the day: There is no question Michael Thomas is ready for the season. The wide receiver is playing with a physical edge and has stood out in nearly every practice. His best moment came during a red-zone drill when he caught a fade for a touchdown in the left corner of the end zone with Marshon Lattimore in coverage.

Defensive highlight: Jay Bromley, who has a knack for getting his name in these reports, tipped a Taysom Hill pass, which lead to an A.J. Klein interception. The defense had a handful of good moments on Thursday, but the offense rebounded a little bit to make more plays.

Getting active: This was probably the most active Boston Scott has been so far during camp. He caught four passes during team drills, including one touchdown in the red zone, and had a couple of runs that stood out. The competition at running back is starting to get interesting. The Saints spent a lot of time working on runs, and Jonathan Williams and Terrence West both had some positive moments. It will be interesting to see how those players differentiate themselves during the preseason.

Another good moment: Another example of Alex Anzalone’s range was on display when he broke up an in-breaking route from Drew Brees intended for TE Michael Hoomanawanui near the goal line. The second-year linebacker had another good play the other day when he went up the seam during on 7-on-7s to intercept a pass. While they haven’t yet shown a look including both of them, Anzalone and Demario Davis are the rangiest linebackers in camp. It would be interesting to see them together in a nickel package.

Fight club: There have been a couple of other close calls, but the first fight of camp was between offensive lineman Landon Turner and defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen. Loewen has quietly put together some good moments during camp. He had a sack on Thursday and another one the day before. There is good competition on the line, but he is right there in the mix.

Quarterback stats in team drills:

Drew Brees: 7-for-9 (Camp total: 48-for-81, 1 INT)

Taysom Hill: 3-for-7 (19-for-48, 2 INTs)

Tom Savage: 4-for-5 (24-for-33)

J.T. Barrett: 1-for-2 (11-for-27)