ATLANTA — Zach Line is the blunt hammer in an arsenal full of high-tech weaponry. A tool typically used to clear the way for the big guns.
New Orleans chose the hammer in a key spot on Sunday.
Line lived up to the challenge, hauling in a short throw from Drew Brees on fourth down and reaching into the end zone for a score in a game where all points were precious.
"We do enough routes on air in practice, everybody gets a chance to catch passes, and Drew throws a friendly ball," Line said. "I was pretty confident. That's one of those where you catch and fall in."
Line has only 11 touches in his two seasons with the Saints, but he's no stranger to having the ball in his hands.
A talented and devastating running back in college who had 778 carries and 75 receptions at SMU, Line can remember a time when he was a primary ball-carrier, although he's got just 20 carries and 11 catches in his six years in the NFL.
Whatever the history, Line knew he might be getting the ball with 10:03 left in the game and the Saints in need of a score.
"I kind of knew, with the field position we're in, the personnel called in, what play was coming," Line said.
Then the hammer got the job done.