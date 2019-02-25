Former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux was in attendance during the Saints loss to the Rams after one of the most egregious no-calls in recent history, according to a report from USA Today.

And when Rams defender Nickell Robey-Coleman trucked Tommylee Lewis and walked away without a flag, Breaux was incredulous and wanted coach Sean Payton to challenge the play.

"I got all caught up in the moment and forgot this is the NFL," he said in the report.

Pass interference, however, is not eligible to be challenged in the NFL. But Breaux, a New Orleans native who played for the Saints from 2015-17 before his injury-hampered Saints career ended after his second fractured fibula in as many years, has played for the Canadian Football League' Hamilton Tiger-Cats since June.

In the CFL, the play would have been eligible to be challenged.

The lack of a call in the NFC Championship forced the Saints to kick a field goal on fourth down, robbing them of a chance to run the clock nearly all the way down or score a touchdown. The Rams had enough time to drive for a game-tying field goal before winning 26-23 in overtime.

The call was panned throughout New Orleans and elsewhere, leading the city to protest the ensuing Super Bowl with a boycott. TV ratings for Super Bowl 53 dropped to historically low levels, according to ratings, hitting a clip at less than half of what was recorded for the Super Bowl a year earlier.

An NFL official confirmed after the game the missed call was a mistake, and reports indicated the league would look into changes regarding similar missed calls in the future, including making pass interference a reviewable play.

The CFL has allowed coaches to challenge the call since 2014.

The NFL competition committee, of which Payton is a member, meets in Indianapolis this week to discuss potential rule changes.

"When that play happened, that’s the first thing I thought of," Breaux said in the USA Today report. "I think it’d be awesome to put into the NFL."

For the full report from USA Today, click here.