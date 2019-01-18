The Saints have ruled out Keith Kirkwood for Sunday's NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams.
New Orleans also listed tight end Benjamin Watson as questionable due to illness. Watson is reportedly battling appendicitis and will not play Sunday, according to ESPN.
Kirkwood suffered a calf injury against the Philadelphia Eagles and did not practice this week. With him out, it's likely that Austin Carr will see more snaps this week.
If Watson does not play, Dan Arnold, who was inactive last week, will likely be active this week. Garrett Griffin could also see an uptick in snaps.