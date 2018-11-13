Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints in Week 11
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: FOX
Radio: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9
Records: Saints 8-1; Eagles 4-5
Coaches: Saints, Sean Payton (113-72), 12th season; Eagles, Doug Pederson (24-17), 3rd season
Offense: For the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles, it all stars with QB Carson Wentz, one of just seven quarterbacks in the league averaging over 300 passing yards per game. Wentz is at 306.9 and has completed 191 of 169 passes for 2,148 yards with 15 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions... His main target has been tight end Zach Ertz , the team's leader in receptions (75) and yards (789) an touchdowns (5). Just how often Wentz looks to Ertz was apparent in the Eagles' Sunday night loss to the Cowboys when Ertz caught 14 passes for 145 yards and 2 TDs. The team added a weapon last week, acquiring Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions. Tate made his debut Sunday, catching two passes (targeted 4 times) for 19 yards. But Tate played just 18 snaps as he tries to pick up the Eagles' offense for passing attack that ranks 10th in the league ... The Eagles running game hasn't been as strong, especially since Jay Ajayi suffered a torn ACL. Wendall Smallwood is the leading rusher with 261 yards this season. The Eagles are ranked 22nd in rushing, averaging 102.7 yards per game and now going against a Saints team that is the best in the league in stopping the run.... Former Saint Darren Sproles is battling a hamstring injury and hasn't played since Week 1 and likely won't be available Sunday. ... The first quarter hasn't been kind to the Eagles offense. They have scored just 21 points in the first quarter this season, a slow start that puts them last in the NFL after being one of the top first quarter scoring teams during their Super Bowl season. The offense is averaging 22 points per game (21st in the league), down from a year ago when they were averaging 29 points per game.
Defense: The injury bug has tried to wipe out the Eagles secondary this season. Ronald Darby is the latest to go down, suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday. Darby was the team's leader in pass breakups. He joins a long list of injured DBs, including former LSU CB Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones. Jones is day-to-day and could return, but Mills is unlikely to play against the league's top scoring offense. So the Eagles will face Drew Brees without the best three cornerbacks on their roster... The Eagles defense ranks a middle of the pack 17th in the league in yards allowed (359.2). That depleted secondary is a big reason the pass defense ranks 23rd in the league, allowing 265.8 yards per game. The run defense is much better, yielding 93.4 yards per game (7th in the league). The team's strength is up front, led by Pro Bowlers Michael Bennett and Fletcher Cox. Bennett recorded two sacks Sunday vs. Dallas. His 5.5 sacks leads the team. Cox is second with 4. The team's 26 sacks is ninth in the league. Linebacker Jordan Hicks leads the Eagles in tackles with 53. Former Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (39 tackles) is second now that Darby (43) is out. Creating turnovers hasn't been a strength either. The Eagles have just four interceptions this season, 28th in the league. They have recovered just three fumbles. Only two teams (the 49ers and Buccaneers) have forced fewer turnovers this season. The defense is one of the best in points allowed (20.3/ 6th in the league) and touchdown percentage in the red zone (44.1 percent).
Special teams: Punter Cameron Johnson is one of the best in the league. His 49.6 yard average is second in the league, trailing only Detroit Lions' Sam Martin (53.7). His 68-yard punt is the fifth longest in the league this season. The Eagle's 46.5 net punt average is the best in the league ... Kicker Jake Elliott booted a 56-yard field goal Sunday against the Cowboys. But stick around and watch extra points when the Eagles score. They are 13 of 16 on PAts this season, a percentage of 81.3 that ranked dead last in the league... The recently acquired Tate and De Andre Carter are handling the punt and kickoff return duties, respectively.
