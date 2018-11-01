The Saints were missing a significant player during practice.
At least during the portion open to the media.
Running back Alvin Kamara was not spotted during Thursday’s session. It is not immediately clear what led to the absence. He was not listed on Wednesday’s practice report.
However, it should be noted that wide receiver Michael Thomas was not spotted on Wednesday but ultimately ended up being listed as limited. The official injury report will not come out until later this afternoon.
Defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen was present on Thursday. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) was not spotted.